The Belgian Geneviève Lhermitte, sentenced in 2008 to life imprisonment for having slit the throats of her five children, died this Wednesday by euthanasia in a hospital in the region of Wallonia, south of the country, according to reports on Thursday by the local press.

Lhermitte, 56, died at the Léonard de Vinci hospital in Montigny-le-Tilleul by euthanasia, according to the Sudinfo newspaper, an extreme that has not yet been confirmed by those close to him, while the newspaper le soir notes that the woman had requested and obtained “euthanasia due to hopeless psychological suffering.”

On February 28, 2007, Lhermitte he killed his five children one after another – Yasmine, born in 1992, Nora (1995), Myriam (1997), Mina (1999) and Medhi (2003) – in their respective rooms.

After slitting the boys’ throats with a knife, Lhermitte unsuccessfully attempted to take his own life. He phoned the emergency services and he left two handwritten notes on his doorstep with the message “call the police”.

The correctional court of Nivelles, a town located south of Brussels, sentenced in December 2008 to life imprisonment to the motherafter the jury found her responsible for her actions and guilty of premeditated murder.

The case shocked Belgian public opinion, which promptly followed the development of the investigation and the trial.

Geneviève Lhermitte and her husband, the Moroccan Bouchaib Mokadem, did not seem to have big problems, although, according to some testimonies collected by the prosecution, she felt completely socially isolated.

Mokadem, employed in the pharmaceutical sector, was on a business trip at the time of the events.

Until the very day of judgment, the psychiatrists who examined Lhermitte found him responsible for his actionsdespite the fact that he was in a state of acute anxiety and depression when he murdered his children.

But during the trial, a letter appeared that Lhermitte had written to his psychologist the day before the events and in which he revealed his plans to commit suicide and take his children in his death.

A second analysis carried out after that disclosure indicated that the woman could not be held responsible for her actions and recommended that she be admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

But the jury ruled against those recommendations and judged Lhermitte guilty of premeditated murder.

EFE

