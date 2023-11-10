The Liberal prime minister pointed to Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, saying the failure to take action against such “violent extremists” was “unacceptable.”

De Croo said before the Belgian Parliament: “Our country must ensure that those who commit serious crimes, for example those who commit acts of violence in the West Bank, are prevented from entering our country and European Union countries,” according to Agence France-Presse.

He pointed to the possibility of imposing sanctions on individuals, including “a minister calling for the use of nuclear weapons against a people who cannot do anything and today live in horrific conditions.”

After more than a month of violent and continuous Israeli bombing in response to Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in a catastrophic humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations.

At least 1,400 people were killed in Israel, most of them civilians, on the first day of the unprecedented Hamas attack. Nearly 240 people, both Israelis and foreigners, were kidnapped and transported to the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli authorities.

On the Palestinian side, 10,812 people were killed, including 4,412 children, according to the latest toll announced by the Ministry of Health in Gaza on Thursday.