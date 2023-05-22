“What did you do this weekend?” ‘Visited 15 countries, did you?’

Coincidentally, the subject of ‘long drives’ came up at length last week, during the reader’s question about the longest drive you’ve ever made. Some of you have had some pretty solid rides, it turns out. Someone who can talk about this is the Belgian Thierry Sarasyn. He set a world record last Saturday.

The record was not so much in the length of the ride, but in the number of countries he visited. Thierry managed to visit 15 countries in one day by motorbike. No one had succeeded so far, so he has written a record to his name.

He only had to beat himself, because the previous record was already in his name. In 2021 he drove through 13 countries in one day. He did not think this was immediately worth repeating, because he had said at the time: “never again”.

Nevertheless, the adventure succeeded and he has now made another attempt. He drove from Poland to the Netherlands, passing through the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Austria, Germany, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg and Belgium.

This was achieved in 22 hours, well within 24 hours. All the while he kept to the speed. His only setback was a tunnel in Austria, which was closed for an hour. So maybe there is still room to break the record…

His means of transport was a Kawasaki 1000 SE, with a 1,043 cc four-cylinder with 120 hp. That is of course not a superbike, but a touring motorcycle on which you can last for 22 hours. If your name is Thierry Sarasyn and you want to set a world record, that is.

