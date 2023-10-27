WWhen Alexandr Kłačko’s eyes wander along the portraits, he always pauses for a moment. Then he takes a step forward and points to one of the pictures on the wall. He mentions call signs, towns and small personal anecdotes at short intervals. The black and white photographs show smiling men in military clothing, along with first and last names and a date of death. In some pictures, however, only a black portrait can be seen on a white background. Instead of the name, next to a small white-red-white flag, it simply says: Fighters of the Kastuś-Kalinoŭski Regiment.

Her identity is kept secret even after death to protect her relatives in Belarus from prosecution. The regiment is fighting on the side of Ukraine – and therefore also against the regime in its own country. Alexandr Kłačko is one of them. He stands in Kiev in front of the outer wall of St. Michael’s Monastery, on which portraits of the killed Ukrainian defenders have been displayed for years. He comes here about once a month, walks along the long Wall of the Fallen, to the very end of the wall, where dozens of Belarusians who died are remembered.

Kłačko came to Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. He had previously lived in Vilnius, now the capital of the Belarusian opposition, for a good year. Since the brutal crackdown on the protest movement in 2020, a large part of Belarusian civil society has been either imprisoned or exiled. Kłačko also took to the streets at that time. He tells of stun grenades in the center of Minsk and arbitrary arrests. Kłačko says Belarus was also at war back then, with the only difference being that only one side had weapons – the wrong one. He sees the fight against the Russian occupiers in Ukraine as a continuation of the resistance against the authoritarian system in his home country.

Kłačko is rather short, wears olive green camouflage clothing and has a short haircut. He’s an inconspicuous guy; one that is difficult to describe precisely after a chance encounter. But Kłačko’s attitude seems determined and determined. When he talks about the past, his war or society, the words almost overflow. Sometimes he gets lost and can’t find his way back to the beginning. One gets the impression that 19 months of war took more than just a physical toll on him.



Some of the fallen Belarusians are named, others remain anonymous even after death to protect their relatives.

:



Image: Antoni Lallican



This has not affected Kłačko’s determination. Unlike some comrades, he does not want to keep his name secret, despite having relatives in Belarus. He says he respects other people’s fears – everyone has their own limits. “But if we all hide our faces, Belarusians will only see us as the propaganda portrays us.” That’s why he hopes that others won’t hide and proudly display their own actions and stand up to fear.







Liberation from fear was also one of the central motives of the Belarusian popular uprising of 2020. Behind it was the hope for political change. She let people take to the streets together against the system. Unmasked, unarmed and seemingly without fear. But it wasn’t gone then either – the demonstrators in the masses managed to hide it and somehow suppress it. Anyone who was there in Minsk at the time remembers that many people feared Lukashenko’s revenge almost more than they longed for a change of power. The system held firm – and fought back with all its might. Today the repression has reached unimaginable levels.