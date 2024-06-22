Belarusian officer Dmitriev said that Polish security forces beat migrants

Polish security forces mistreat detained migrants and beat them. About it RIA News said the official representative of the Brest border group Sergei Dmitriev.

According to him, migrants expelled from Poland most often complain that representatives of security forces use telescopic batons when beating them. “The army men who arrived to strengthen the border, as a rule, simply use firewood, which they find directly in the forest,” said the Belarusian officer.

Previously, Poland introduced a buffer zone on the border with Belarus. The ban on staying on the border with Belarus came into force on June 13. It is alleged that the reason for introducing the ban was complaints from Polish border guards reporting aggressive behavior of migrants on the border with Belarus.