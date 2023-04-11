Becoming an off-road adventurer is not easy, but the journey of becoming one is undoubtedly full of fun and excitement. With time, you will acquire many skills that will make you a certified rider, but the biggest complexities come with buying yourself your first all-terrain vehicle.

Choosing the right ATV is very important for a beginner, as it affects their learning process and journey of becoming an expert rider. Experienced riders know what they want and need to choose the right one. But, for beginners, this may seem like a complicated decision.

We have created a perfect guide to help you purchase your first ATV.

Riding Style

Your riding style and purpose are essential in choosing your first ATV. People who want to use their four-wheeler for hunting trips should consider an ATV with a durable design and plenty of storage space to store accessories, gear, and hunting essentials.

For recreational riding, consider Can-Am ATVs with superior agility that will help tackle tight turns. For endurance riding, choose one with comfortable seating to avoid cutting your ride short due to discomfort or backaches.

Budget

Your pre-set budget will affect your purchasing decision. So, while shopping for your first ATV, you must set up a budget and research your options.

If you have a tight budget but want an ATV with great features, you can also consider purchasing a used one. Determine your budget based on the features and skill level. Also, there are other costs involved with the ownership of an ATV. It continues beyond the initial purchase. The cost of maintenance, accessories, and upgrades should also be considered while setting up a budget.

Features

ATVs have many features to make riding easier, fun, and more comfortable. After considering your riding style and purpose, you need to determine the features you want in your ATV that are most useful for you as a beginner.

If your ATV is easier to control, you can focus more on improving your riding and maneuvering skills during the learning process than learning how to control it. As a beginner, choose a lightweight and compact ATV to make navigation easier for yourself.

Terrain

Similar to the riding purpose, the terrain you will be riding on also plays an important role. While off-roading, you will come across different terrains, so you might want an ATV that is comfortable, lightweight, and easier to handle.

Also, consider your riding situation and how long you will sit on it. Some terrains are more complicated than others, and some are easier. Purchasing a high-end ATV packed with features when you will have a relatively more straightforward ride on mild terrains serves no purpose. So, remember the terrains you will encounter to choose the right ATV.

Brand

Many manufacturers offer various models to suit the needs of a beginner. So choosing a beginner-friendly brand would be a much wiser decision. Can-Am is one of the most popular ATV brands for beginners. It offers youth models for younger riders.

In addition, consider brands that focus on safety features and offer lightweight four-wheelers. Choose a brand with a reputation for providing reliable models while prioritizing the safety and comfort of the rider.

Summary

Choosing your first ATV is always special, but it has complexities. To sum it up, consider factors like your riding style, purpose, terrain, and skill level to choose your first ATV. Consider a popular brand that prioritizes safety and comfort over anything else. As a beginner, you would want an ATV that makes the learning process much more manageable. Consider this guide to make this complex decision more straightforward.