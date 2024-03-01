The Dubai Police General Command launched its annual “Fight Begging” campaign, which continues throughout the month of Ramadan, in cooperation with the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Municipality, and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, with the aim of reducing uncivilized behavior, preventing exploitation of community members, and preserving the image. civilization of the state.

Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, said during a press conference yesterday that there are other crimes that occur behind the guise of begging, such as theft, calling on community members to immediately report if any suspects are spotted, especially in residential areas.

While the Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, revealed that 1,214 beggars were arrested during the past year, including 499 people as part of the “Fight Begging” campaign, pointing out that among the cases was a woman who used to deceive people, by carrying an infant and claiming to be in need, and was found With it after it was seized 30 thousand dirhams in different currencies.

The Dubai Police observations were not without some unusual appearances, such as a European woman who works as a model in her country. She carried a sign with the words “I want money, I want a rich husband,” and she collected money inside a mall, while she was wearing an expensive dress and enjoyed stunning beauty, and another woman. With the same specifications, I carried a sign that said, “I want money to open a clinic.” They were made aware that this behavior is prohibited, and the necessary measures were taken against them.

Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi said that Dubai Police monitors various methods every year that beggars use to deceive members of society, including the use of social media platforms and new technologies in collecting donations, taking advantage of spiritual feelings, and the desire of many to give alms and do good.

He added that women were caught using children to blackmail the public’s feelings, in addition to people who came to the country on visit visas, pointing out that the campaign aims to combat begging in all its forms, whether traditional near mosques, councils, and markets, or non-traditional such as electronic begging, by various means of deception, such as requesting Donate to build mosques, dig wells, or help patients.

Al Qamzi stressed that Dubai Police is keen to enhance the spirit of cooperation and encourage community members to do good, directing them to resort to accredited associations in the country, to ensure that charity reaches those who deserve it.

For his part, Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the Dubai Police’s annual campaign to combat begging plays a remarkable role in reducing this phenomenon, given the development of the capabilities and expertise of the participating teams, in addition to the remarkable cooperation of the public across various platforms, such as the call center. 901, the police eye service. He added that during the campaign to combat begging, the administration arrested 1,701 beggars during the period of its launch in the month of Ramadan in the past four years, 499 beggars last Ramadan, and 318 in 2022, down from 458 beggars in 2021, while their number reached 426 beggars in 2020. He noted The total number of those arrested during the entire last year was 1,214 beggars, 638 males and 611 females, compared to 1,441 people in 2022, 947 males and 404 females. In turn, the Deputy Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena, Colonel Ahmed Abdullah Al-Adidi, said that the Department has created a monitoring and analysis department, whose mission is to track down these people, and determine their methods and locations to arrest them even if they leave the places where they beg.

Electronic begging

Deputy Director of the Cybercrime Department, Major Abdullah Al Shehhi, said that electronic begging represents a new phenomenon that Dubai Police is keen to combat, through its specialized patrols, and receiving information through the “eCrime” platform, warning of the dangers of donating to unlicensed third parties, as it is not known. Who is behind it, and where the money goes, stressing the importance of donating to licensed associations in the country.