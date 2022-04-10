Dubai Police reported that they had arrested a beggar with 40,000 dirhams and cash in Arab and foreign currencies, which he collected from beggary, as part of the campaign “Begging is a wrong concept for compassion”, which it launched in cooperation with partners ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

Colonel Ahmed Al Adidi, Acting Director of the Department of Infiltrators in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, said that the Dubai Police General Command launched the annual awareness campaign before Ramadan under the title “Begging is a wrong concept of compassion”, with the aim of enhancing societal awareness of the dangers of the phenomenon of beggary, and maintaining community security and stability. In addition to controlling beggars in public places, the campaign will continue throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in cooperation with strategic partners.

He explained that the campaign is considered one of the successful campaigns that contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, given the strict and firm measures taken against the seized beggars, noting that the General Department of Investigation and Criminal Investigation annually develops an integrated security plan to combat beggary, by intensifying patrols in the places where beggars are expected to be. .

Al-Adidi added that there are official bodies, bodies and charities that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance or to obtain a “fasting breakfast,” and other needs, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for begging for their need for money, and this matter is illegal, and is punishable by federal law according to Article No. 5 of 2018 in the matter of combating beggary, and they are referred to the judiciary.

He called for not responding to beggars, or dealing with them with feelings of pity and sympathy for their appearance, and to help the police by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere on the call center (901) or the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police smart application, and the (E-Crime) platform. ) to report cybercrime.



