With a good part of Spain and Europe looking at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where Tonight Real Madrid and Atlético will play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, the Toledo La Sagra brand has announced the launch of a beer, named «Santiago», inspired by the Madrid Coliseum.

“If small brands cannot put their name to football temples, the Sagra has decided to turn the game and bring the spirit of the stadium to their beer,” explains its original campaign.

“The idea behind Santiago (…) is to capture the essence of what football stadiums represent: meeting places, emotion and shared passion,” explained Marta Menéndez, Marketing Manager of the Sagra. “If you can’t call the stadium as your beer, call your beer like the stadium”.

The Toledo company has launched its campaign with a message on social networks like Instagram. «We have been saying a while saying that in the sagra ‘we were born to conquer’ and you will think … yes, but what exactly bars? Hearts? Late? And yes, that too. But in La Sagra we launched a new beer and wanted to achieve a great conquest: that the most famous stadium in the world will bear our name, and As beer is very rich but we don’t occur to us that … If you cannot put the name of your beer to the stadium, put the name of the stadium to your beer. (Wink, wink) ».