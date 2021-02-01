The launch of the “Beauvau de la sécurité” aroused little enthusiasm. And for good reason: the Ministry of the Interior took care to exclude from the discussions several personalities who were no doubt a little too critical, including researchers Fabien Jobard and Sebastian Roché. The same goes for NGOs (Amnesty International, Acat, etc.), victims’ groups (Stolen lives, the Mutilated for example, etc.) and associations (League of Human Rights, etc.) which have never ceased to ” warn about the excesses of “maintaining order”: none were invited. An inglorious way to prevent asking the angry questions, at a time when that of police violence concerns citizens. Deaf to these criticisms, Minister Gérald Darmanin recalled that the exchanges must lead by May to “7 or 8 very strong propositions ”, and should serve as a matrix for the next law on internal security, scheduled before the presidential election of 2022.

To think about it, Gérald Darmanin called on twenty-four interlocutors, including Laurent Solly (boss of Facebook France), Karima Silvent (HR Director of the global Axa group), and Philippe Wahl (CEO of La Poste group). There are also elected officials, some of whom are more than loyal to the government’s hard line on security. Like Jean-Michel Fauvergue (LaREM), co-rapporteur of the controversial “Global security” bill. Among the deputies, we also count Ian Boucardet (LR), Henri Leroy (LR) and Jérôme Durain (PS). Also invited are local elected officials, Frédéric Masquelier (DVD), Alexandre Touzet (LR), Jean-Pierre Bouquet (PS) and Nathalie Koenders (PS). A round table on police-population relations will take place in the presence of Jérôme Fourquet, director of the “opinion and business strategy” pole of the FIFG, but also Bruno Pomart, president of the “Raid Aventure” association, and by Christian Vigouroux, ethics officer from the Ministry of the Interior. That’s not all. To everyone’s surprise, the former coach of the French handball team Claude Onesta and the CEO of Dassault Systèmes Bernard Charlès will participate in the work on supervision within the police force.

Unbalanced, the composition of the workshops raises criticism. “Apart from Claire Hédon (the Defender of Rights, Editor’s note), there are no legal figures with a long-standing reflection on the police. The idea seems to say that it can be managed like a business, ”regrets Sebastian Roché, political scientist specializing in the police and director of research at the CNRS. On Twitter, documentary filmmaker and director David Dufresne also reacted: “The planned masquerade will take place. No critical researchers, no victim representatives, no education nobody, no information practitioner. The Beauvau De La Sécurité gives pride of place to private companies, senior executives and people. “An observation shared on the same social network by the minority South Interior union:” The qualified people are business leaders / senior executives & a national sports coach? If someone still had a minimum of hope for this Beauvau de la Sécurité, he could no longer have any. Unless you want to make the police a start-up. The expected change in the police force is not for now.

Lola ruscio