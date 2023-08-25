Two years after the birth of Vittoria, Francesco Acerbi and his Claudia Scarpari welcomed little Nala

The family is still growing Francesco Acerbirock of the defense of Inter, and his wife Claudia Scarpari. The footballer and the lawyer have in fact welcomed their second daughter into their arms. Her name is Nala and she arrives almost two years after her first, Vittoria.

Credit: francescoacerbi88 – Instagram

The last few years are confirmed to be full of joys and satisfactions for one of the strongest Italian footballers at the moment. We are talking about Francesco Acerbi, the strong defender of Inter and the national team.

It’s a lucky period for him both professionally speaking, with the recent victory of the European and the close feat of the victory of Champions League with Inter, both on a personal level.

In fact, a few years ago he met and fell in love with Claudia, a lawyer from Monza which literally made him lose his mind.

The two today form a very solid couple and have also put on a splendid one family.

Theirs was born in 2021, to be precise on September 15th first baby togetherlittle Victoria.

For Francesco it was the first child, while for Claudia, who had had a long relationship in the past, Vittoria was the third, after the first two Alexandra and Bernard.

The second daughter of Francesco Acerbi was born

A few months ago the couple had discovered they were pregnant again. A news welcomed with enormous happiness by both and a date, that of the birth of their second child, eagerly awaited.

That date has finally arrived and today, Friday 25 August, almost two years after Vittoria’s birth, Francesco Acerbi has become dad for the second time.

Credit: claudiascarp – Instagram

Both, both Francesco and Claudia, have published a photo taken directly in the delivery room, when the baby Nala he had only been alive for a few moments.

Claudia joked and wrote:

25.08.23 Welcome to the world of Nala. (Dad was super strong, a lion and he’s doing great 😂). I love you ❤️ family #life

While the soccer player he wrote:

A warm welcome to Nala😍, with the collaboration of @claudiascarp😂 Congratulations my love I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️🥰😍

Both posts on Instagram received a huge number comments by those who wanted wish the best to the newly arrived baby.