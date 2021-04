Salzillo’s morning of Holy Week in Murcia is a night of restlessness looking at the sky, of vigil next to the radio, of living rooms in whose lamps ironed robes hang, of tables full of bags of monas and boiled eggs, with kinetic mora , of pills that wrap verses, of petticoats in the corridors, of stockings embroidered with flowers

This content is exclusive for subscribers Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month