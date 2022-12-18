A Beautiful Mind: plot, cast and streaming of the film

A Beautiful Mind, a 2001 film directed by Ron Howard, dedicated to the life of the mathematician and Nobel laureate John Forbes Nash jr., played by Russell Crowe, and freely inspired by the homonymous biography of Sylvia Nasar, published in Italy under the title The genius of numbers.

Plot

In 1947, 19-year-old talented mathematician John Nash enters Princeton University. Refractory to establish social relationships, Nash has only one friend: Charles Herman, his roommate. Obsessed with the thought of finding an original idea to which to apply his formulas, John succeeds in his goal: in a doctoral thesis of only 27 pages he exposes ingenious intuitions fundamental to the development of “game theory”, thus making theories obsolete economics by Adam Smith.

His ideas brought him fame and an important research position at the Wheeler Laboratory[2] of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Boston, where his mathematical genius is confirmed. In the midst of the Cold War he was contacted by the Pentagon for his incredible decoder ability. In the decryption room, the protagonist isolates a series of numbers from a radio transmission from Moscow, which gives him the impression of being an encrypted message. After analyzing the encrypted message with the simple use of memory, the protagonist discovers that certain numbers represent the geographical coordinates of two cities in the United States, with the relative transit instructions of the secret agents. Meanwhile, he is also assigned the task of holding a series of lectures at the Wheeler Laboratory, which he reluctantly carries out.

One evening he comes into contact with William Parcher, eminence grise of the Department of Defense, who hires him for a secret mission to find the place where the Russians will place a miniaturized atomic bomb contained in a backpack, to be detonated and create a huge number of civilian deaths. According to Parcher, the Russians on the territory of the United States communicate with each other by means of codes inserted in journalistic advertisements, therefore the job entrusted to Nash consists in searching and finding these messages and communicating them in a monthly report which he will deliver in an anonymous mailbox, behind a gate that opens by means of a numerical code that is generated by a harmless radioactive diode, implanted under the skin in Nash’s arm.

A Beautiful Mind: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of A Beautiful Mind, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Russell CroweJohn Nash

Jennifer ConnellyAlicia Larde Nash

Ed HarrisWilliam Parcher

Paul Bettany: Charles Herman

Vivien CardoneMarcee Herman

Christopher PlummerDr. Rosen

Adam GoldbergRichard Sol

Josh LucasMartin Hansen

Anthony Rapp: Bender

Jason Gray-Stanford: Nielsen Ainsley

Judd HirschProfessor Helinger

Austin PendletonThomas King

Jesse Doran: General

Alex TomaToby Keller

