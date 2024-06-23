Doctor and lawyer under house arrest for sexual violence, wiretaps: “She was a beautiful fat girl”

“She was a beautiful, robust woman, she made me touch everything, because she told me “hold your breasts, I can’t find the heart”, so I took them in her hand and took the shots both with the cell phone and with the router…». Talking, intercepted, is Antonio ZitoLApulian lawyer under house arrest since June 19th together with cardiologist Giovanni Vetrone, accused of gang sexual assault on several of the doctor’s patients. She reveals it Fanpage.



According to investigators, it continues Fanpagethe two would have committed the abuse during visits to the Fatebenefratelli hospital in Benevento: Vetrone, 60 years old, would have introduced Zito, 58 years old, as a colleague and assistant, allowing him to grope the women and pretending that they were normal medical maneuvers. When news of the house arrest became public, other women came forward, reporting that they had been touched inappropriately during medical visitsas he reports Fanpage from qualified sources.

The interception: “He made me touch…”

The intercepted dialogue dates back to October 2023 and takes place between the lawyer, who at the time was an honorary deputy prosecutor at the Court of Lecce, and an acquaintance of his. According to investigators, the suspect’s words are confirmed in a conversation overheard in the Benevento hospital. That day, Vetrone would have Zito participate in the visit, making him wear a doctor’s coat and introducing him as a colleague. Under the pretext of not being able to listen to the patient’s heart, Vetrone allegedly allowed Zito to groping the woman.

The false gynecological examination

Another episode mentioned by the investigators concerns an alleged false gynecological examination, which however did not materialise. According to the investigations, Zito introduced Vetrone to a young acquaintance of his who had been diagnosed with a uterine fibroid, claiming that the doctor was also multi-specialised in Physiatry and Gynaecology. The order describes: “so as to orchestrate an apparent medical examination during which the woman would be induced to undress completely and allow herself to be groped, and then undergo an apparent gynecological examination with internal vaginal ultrasound, while Vetrone allegedly videotaped his naked body. However, these circumstances did not occur due to causes beyond the control of the two co-conspirators.

A hospital nurse was also spied on

In addition to the patients, a hospital nurse would also have been the object of the couple’s attention: in the order of the Court of Review, Vetrone is accused of having spied on and filmed a nurse with a camera while she was changing in the changing rooms and during physiological needs, then sending the video to the lawyer. Again via WhatsApp, he allegedly sent other videos of women fully undressed during the visits; these findings come from the analysis of the mobile phones of the two suspects, where videos were found with the captions “anesthetized patients” and “in hospital today”.