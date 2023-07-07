A beautiful and talented Mexican actress who has left her mark with her performance mainly in Mexican Cinema worries her fans, as she shares an image on Instagram in which appears in a hospital bed.

Said actress, who is originally from Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, could undergo surgery in the next few hours, according to what she herself says and mentions what is happening to her.

We are talking about Ana Claudia Talancón, remembered for her performance in films of the Mexican Cinema such as ‘The crime of Father Amaro’, from 2002, in which he acted with Gael Garcia Bernal and Angelica Aragonamong other actors.

the famous actress Ana Claudia Talancon A few days ago she said on Instagram that she was enjoying her vacation with several friends, then she was admitted to the hospital because she felt various pains throughout her body.

Through her Instagram stories, Ana Claudia Talancón, a great actress of Mexican Cinemapublishes a photograph where he appears in a blue gown and in a hospital bed.

“It may be appendicitis…”, titled the photograph the actress and does not show her best face, so her fans react worried after looking at her in those conditions.

Ana Claudia Talancón has been accompanied by her sister Regina and at the moment neither of them has made public what would have happened to the health of the actress, who in 2022 was seen in the series ‘El galán. TV changed, he didn’t.”

Ana Claudia Talancon. Instagram photo

