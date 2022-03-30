Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Like Jesús Omar, a young man who was left naked and beaten up in the street Juan M. Zambada of Infonavit las Flores, in front of a dairy distribution warehouse.

The report to the emergency number occurred after 10:30 p.m. when it was reported that a male person was lying on the aforementioned streets, who was left naked and beaten on various parts of the body.

It was reported that the approximately 25-year-old boy is a resident of the same sector where he was located.

Immediately, public security agents and paramedics from the Red Cross attended the scene and then transferred him to a hospital where they will give him specialized medical care.

The authorities reported that an investigation folder was launched to find those responsible for this fact.