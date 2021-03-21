Pet a raccoon while sipping a soda or play with a miniature pig devouring a cake. This is possible in Shanghai, where the increasingly exotic “animal cafes” are on the rise.

These businesses proliferated in the Far East, especially South Korea and Japan, and are now all the rage in China’s largest city.

Beyond the traditional cats and dogs, many Shanghai businesses now offer any type of pet to pet, from mammals to reptiles. It is a phenomenon driven by social networks, where many clients post photos taken with these little creatures, thus contributing to the popularity of the places.

Located in the center of the city, the Raccoon Cafe (Café de los raccoons, in Spanish) houses eight of those black and white furred mammals. “They are very cute,” says Qin Siyu, a professional volleyball player who discovered the place thanks to the photos of a friend.

Consumers pay an entrance fee of 98 yuan (12 euros), although the unpredictable behavior of the animals prevents them from enjoying a drink or a bite in peace. However, with the pandemic, the owner, Cheng Chen, only sells bottled beverages to avoid any contact between animals and human food.

Chen, 36, had no experience with raccoons before opening his cafe in late 2020. But he understands the concerns about the presence of mammals. «There are no particular rules. In fact, there are almost no regulations on animals ”in China, he admits. And he hopes that stricter laws will be put in place, especially to prevent animals from falling into the hands of malicious people.

The variety of animals is not limited to raccoons. Mini pigs, marmots, ducks, iguanas and geckos (a variety of lizards) cheer customers of other similar businesses.

Possible risks



Wang Liqun proposes a contact with his 30 snakes. None are poisonous but they can bite, although this has not happened so far. “When people come they can see snakes in a new way” and overcome their fear, says Tang, a 27-year-old client. “There are those who find a charm in these reptiles,” he says.

Dr Evan Sun of the London-based World Society for the Protection of Animals has his doubts about these cafes. “The close interactions with wild animals feed not only suffering but cruelty”, but “also reinforce the possibility of an emergency and a spread” of animal diseases, he stresses, referring to those that are transmitted from animals to man.

“Most of the patrons of these cafes love animals. But they are not clear that their choices as consumers also have a negative impact on wild animals and humans, “he adds.