“Enea has the coldness of Dovizioso, the talent of Iannone, the clean driving of Lorenzo. But she is more solid than Jorge “. So the manager of Enea Bastianini Carlo Pernat painted the technical portrait of the world champion in Moto2 in 2020 who after a 2021 apprenticeship started 2022 giving Ducati the two victories obtained so far this season despite having the ‘old’ Ducati GP-21 available. . Bastianini after winning in Qatar repeated yesterday in Austin beating all the factory bikes of the Borgo Panigale house, which had to bow to Alex Rins’ Suzuki, very good at recovering second place from Jack Miller at the penultimate corner.

The Gresini team rider can count on Alberto Giribuola, Dovizioso’s former technical shoulder, as chief technician. This new pairing is blossoming in an incredible way and the conduct of the race had even been planned at the table. The change of pace in the last third of the race was part of the plan and already in 2021 it was Bastianini’s great strength, that of being able to produce an irresistible finish in terms of pace for the opponents: “You see him riding and he seems to make no effort, he is always very centered on the bike, he doesn’t move much. And does not put stress on the rear tire in picking up the bike and starting again, which is my big problem“, Underlined Jack Miller as reported in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport“.

Bastianini with the victory obtained yesterday regained the top of the riders’ standings at 61 points, 38 more than Francesco Bagnaia, official rider and designated to be the spearhead of Ducati after the renewal of the contract until 2024. With a only MotoGP season behind him, Bastianini raced as a consummate champion, as a “veteran” as manager Pernat reiterated. The goal of the Rimini is obviously to earn promotion to the official team alongside Bagnaia in 2023. The opponent of this challenge will be Jorge Martin, only eighth yesterday, but in turn ahead of Bagnaia in the standings.