In Romania, a bear killed a 19-year-old tourist and attacked rescuers

On Tuesday afternoon, July 9, a bear attacked a hiking couple in the Romanian county of Prahova. The animal mauled a 19-year-old girl and attacked rescuers several times. Lenta.ru reports on the incident, which prompted the Romanian parliament to convene for an extraordinary session.

Young people encountered a bear on a hiking trail

The couple went hiking in the Bucegi Mountains, Southern Carpathians, on a popular hiking trail. The 19-year-old from Budapest and her boyfriend were going to to get to one of the picturesque waterfalls. The young man said that they decided to go along this path at the last moment, because his beloved asked him to.

I wanted to go the other way, but she said, “Let’s go this way.” I said, “Let’s go up to the waterfall and have a wonderful day.” It all happened very quickly. I tried to scare the bear away, but something terrible happened companion of the deceased

Around half past three, a bear jumped out of the forest onto the path. The animal was quickly approaching, the young people started running, but the girl tripped and fell. The animal grabbed her leg and dragged her into the thicket, then threw her into a ravine about 100 meters deep and rolled after her.

The area in the Bucegi Mountains Photo: kikiricky / Wikimedia Commons

At 2:45 p.m., the young man called emergency services and reported what had happened. A rescue team was immediately dispatched to the scene. The young man later admitted that they had taken everything they needed for the hike, except for bear repellent spray. “Don’t do anything stupid, don’t go to the mountains without bear repellent spray, because something bad could happen,” he said.

The bear did not let the rescuers get close to the girl and rushed at them

Eight rescuers arrived at the scene and found the young man. He was unharmed. Soon they noticed the girl lying in the ravine. She had wounds on her leg and back. She was no longer showing signs of life. However, when the squad tried to get closer, they rushed bear.

You may not believe it, but I had goosebumps. At some point I heard a roar and thought that the bear had gotten to one of my colleagues. I was in danger myself. The bear was close to the victim. We tried to get closer, but it did not let us Sergiu Frusciniurescuer

As a result, a forest ranger was called to the scene, who eliminated the aggressive bear. The remains of the victim were removed from the area only in the evening. The end of the operation was announced at 21:15.

The bear’s carcass was sent for examination, as its behavior, according to experts, was suspicious. They believe that the animal could have been infected with rabies, as it attacked the couple without any reason.

In addition, the prosecutor’s office has opened a case of poaching. The investigation wants to check the legality of the actions of the rescuers who demanded that the foresters eliminate the bear.

The bear attack sparked widespread debate

Immediately after the incident, many Romanian officials spoke out in favor of increasing quotas for bear hunting, and the parliament got ready for an extraordinary session. The country is home to about eight thousand bears, making it the second largest population in Europe after Russia.

At the same time, the number of clashes between people and bears has been constantly increasing lately. Over the past 20 years, these animals have dealt with 26 people. In addition, residents of Prahova County, where the attack on the girl took place, said that bears have completely stopped being afraid of people and rummage through garbage containers every day in front of everyone.

Romania has a program to relocate bears away from human habitation, but Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said it was “not producing any results.” He advocated shooting the animals.

Today (July 10) I spoke to the manager of the hunting grounds where the tragedy occurred. He said that in recent years they have relocated more than 100 bears to other counties. Mircea FechetMinister of Environment of Romania

The country’s president, Klaus Iohannis, did not support radical measures, but noted that popular routes need to be secured in order to develop tourism in the country. “We cannot allow animals to attack people, but we also cannot allow animals to be shot just for fun. We need to find a middle ground in this matter,” the politician said.

Photo: Huseyin Demirci / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

In recent months alone, there have been several bear attacks on humans in Romania.

The problem of aggressive bears has seriously worsened in Romania in recent months. In particular, on the eve of the attack on a girl in Prahova County, police officers at the Targu Mures Zoo liquidated a bear who had taken to sneaking into the area at night and hunting animals. The beast killed three deer and an ostrich.

A video has also recently started circulating online in which two men encountered a bear on the road and got out of their car to feed it. The animal attacked one of them and knocked him to the ground, but immediately ran away because other motorists started honking their horns.

In April, a bear attacked a 72-year-old tourist from Scotland and bit her arm. And in the same Prahova County, a predator climbed into the yard of a house and dealt with several animals.

In 2023, emergency services received about seven and a half thousand calls from citizens who noticed bears near their homes. This is 4.5 times more than in 2019. In 2024, more than two thousand such messages were recorded. At the moment, the authorities are trying to find a way out of the situation, however, as Romanian media write, there is no unity in the government regarding the bear invasion, and quick solutions are not to be expected.