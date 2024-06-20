In the US, a black bear broke into a tourists’ tent and maimed a woman.

In the US, two campgrounds in Alaska were closed after a black bear broke into a tourist’s tent and maimed her. About it reports Anchorage Daily News.

The incident occurred in the Portage Valley on the night of Friday, June 14. Around 2:30 a.m., a man and woman who had spent the night in a tent were awakened by a bear tearing the awning. The predator injured the American woman’s face and then ran away.

The woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening herbs. The Alaska Department of Fish and Natural Resources said there was no food in the tourists’ tent and the motive for the predator’s attack was unclear.

Department employees found out that the attack was carried out by a male black bear. Foresters have not yet been able to find him. As a result, two campgrounds in the valley were closed until the end of the month. Citizens were asked to report any sightings of bears near their homes.

