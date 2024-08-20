KFSN-TV: Bear Breaks Into Home, Attacks Man in US

In the US, a man fought off a bear that broke into his house. About this reports KFSN-TV.

Christopher Smith of Oakhurst, California, was staying at his mother’s house for a few days and helping her with the housework. One day, he noticed that a bag of dog food was missing from the laundry room. Smith didn’t pay attention to it, because he thought raccoons were behind the theft.

The next night, the American encountered a bear in the same room. The predator pounced on him, hit him in the leg with its paw and immediately ran away. The man received medical assistance. He claims that he was saved only because a washing machine and dryer were between him and the animal.

Smith concluded that the bear had visited his mother’s house four times in a row to eat dog food. The American had heard strange sounds outside before, but he thought they were raccoons.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the bear attack. In particular, they took a DNA sample from Smith’s wound to determine exactly what kind of bear attacked him.

Earlier it was reported that a California resident managed to fight off a female bear with a stick and escape. The man encountered the predator and her cub while jogging.