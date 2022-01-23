lorenzo Parelli was carrying out his last day of an alternation between school and work, when a beam fell from the roof and overwhelmed him

If the year that has just ended has brought with it a truly devastating streak in terms of deaths at work, then the one that has just begun is no less. On the day of the day before yesterday, Lorenzo Parelli, aged only 18, died in the province of Udine during his last day of work on a construction site. He was doing a course of alternation between school and work.

I am 1404 people who died, in 2021 alone, while doing their work. A far too large number if we consider that we are in the 21st century and that by now the security measures should avoid this tragedy.

The year that has just begun is by no means going any better. On 21 January, in a construction site of Lauzacco, a small fraction of the city of Pavia from Udine, a young man of only 18 lost his life in a dramatic accident.

The boy, who attended the Industrial Technical Institute of Udine, was doing a school-work alternation course in the mechanical company Burimec and that was his last day before returning to classes.

Suddenly one beam it broke off and fell on him, breaking his life almost instantly.

The 118 rescuers, who, however, could not do anything to save his life. The traumas reported in the impact with the large beam were too serious.

Anger at the death of Lorenzo Parelli

The story obviously shocked not only those present, but above all the family by the young Lorenzo Parelli. Even the institutions they expressed their pain and anger at what happened.

the union Cisl, quoting the words of the national secretary Luigi Sbarra, in a note on Twitter he wrote:

A fact of unprecedented gravity, unworthy for a civilized country. An internship in a company should guarantee the future of a young person, not lead to death. There are no words to comment on this horrible tragedy.

The governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga and theCouncilor for Labor Alessia Rosolen, on the other hand, wrote in a joint note: