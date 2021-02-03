February 4 is an Emirati day, which has become a global day, in which human fraternity is strengthened, and its discourse is united by documenting the bonds of cooperation, harmony, understanding and convergence on a common word that seeks the good of mankind, and maximizes the concepts of dialogue between cultures, religions and beliefs, and promotes awareness-raising about it, in the face of hatred, its discourse and its forms of Terrorism, extremism and sectarian conflicts.

For the first time, countries celebrate the International Day of Human Fraternity, after the United Nations adopted it on the same date that witnessed the signing of the Document of Human Fraternity in Abu Dhabi … the document that was launched from Zayed House, under the patronage and interest of the wise leadership, with its principles and values ​​to the world, carrying calls for peace and coexistence The elimination of all manifestations of discrimination between human beings of all religions, shapes, colors and tongues.

On this day, the UAE and the world, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, remembered by allocating an international award for human fraternity bearing his good name, for his efforts in establishing concepts and values ​​of peace and coexistence, and for presenting timeless initiatives embodied in the principles of the historical document Where the “Founder’s Memorial” in Abu Dhabi will witness today honoring the winners of the 2021 award cycle.

From the Emirates, which embraces more than 200 nationalities of different religions, cultures and ethnicities on its soil, coexisting in harmony and harmony. The calls are renewed every day to promote tolerance, cultural diversity and respect for the other, amid a global response to these calls issued by the beacon of human brotherhood, with the aim of strengthening solidarity to face common challenges and dangers Ensuring a better future for future generations.

