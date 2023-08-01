Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 3:31 p.m.



The beach of Las Villas de Pilar de la Horadada has had to be closed to the bathroom this Tuesday due to the presence in the water of fecal residues that exceed the limits allowed by law. The analyzes carried out by the General Directorate of Water reveal that the samples taken in the water from that beach exceed twice the maximum admissible values ​​in the indicator parameters of fecal contamination, they explain from the Town Hall of the coastal town.

Given this contamination of residual origin and “of short duration”, according to the Consistory, and in compliance with current legislation on the quality of bathing water, the area of ​​that beach was closed.

From the City Council they report that the municipal water company has been carrying out a sewerage inspection throughout Tuesday morning and has finally concluded that the polluting cause is external to the municipal supply and sanitation network.

At the moment, the origin of this fact is unknown, although the Consistory indicates that everything points to a discharge from the San Pedro del Pinatar collector, which transports wastewater from municipalities such as Los Alcázares or San Javier, among others.

On Tuesday afternoon, a second analysis of the coast will be carried out by the General Directorate of Water of the Generalitat Valenciana, which will be in charge of reporting if the results are positive and the beach can be opened again for bathing.