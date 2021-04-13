Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team announced updated procedures for arriving passengers, through the Sharjah International Airport port, requiring pre-examination for Covid-19 / BCR / before coming to the country within a period not exceeding 72 hours from the date of travel, which was previously valid for 96 hours. An hour, provided that the implementation of the decision begins, five days after its publication.

The updated procedures stipulated that the test result be negative and that the laboratory test (PCR) be repeated upon arrival at the ports of the Emirate of Sharjah. The updated procedures and requirements for those arriving via Sharjah International Airport come from the emirate’s keenness to preserve the safety of community members in accordance with health procedures and requirements that ensure addressing the transmission of the Coronavirus. The instructions issued by the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Sharjah include conducting a laboratory examination / BCR / before travel for departures within 72 hours from the date of travel to destinations that require this, and adherence to the preventive measures followed in the countries of destination, with the necessity of having health insurance when traveling abroad. .