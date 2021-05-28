Lisa shaw (44), award-winning BBC radio host, died after suffering blood clots and bleeding. She had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca dose, her family reported.

Shawn developed Severe headaches a week after receiving the dose and became seriously ill a few days later, reported the local media where he worked.

The woman died last Friday at Newcastle hospital after being admitted to intensive care for blood clots and bleeding.

Likewise, the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) British defined that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks for most people.

According to the BBC, the provisional certificate of the facts of the death issued by Newcastle’s chief coroner, Karen Dilks, confirms that an investigation into the death will be carried out and they put the vaccine as one of the possible factors.

The document does not determine the cause of death, which will not be issued until the investigation has been completed. The host I had no health problems.

Journalist Lisa Shaw died. Photo The Sun.

Those under 40 in the UK are offered an alternative to the Oxford vaccine, when available, after reports of extremely rare blood clots with low platelets.

In the UK there were 309 cases out of the 33 million people who received AstraZeneca. The risk of clotting for those under 40 is one in a hundred thousand.

With a risk of death in all age groups of approximately one in a million.

Rik Martin, Acting Executive Editor of BBC Radio Newcastle, said: “Everyone here is devastated and thinking of Lisa’s beautiful family.”

“She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, a loving wife and mother. She loved being on the radio and our audience loved her,” her tribute ended.

Source: agencies

AFG