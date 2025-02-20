Summer is approaching. And with this, high temperatures, suffocating heat and unwanted presence of insects such as Fluks, cockroaches and mosquitoes. A series of bugs that They usually appear for break The tranquility of the home of Millions of Spanish and Spanish.

Although there are several products for prevent them from appearing in every corner of the housesthe truth is that there are alternatives cheaper, natural and with high effectiveness. Yes, we talk about The bay leaf, with which you can get rid of them forever.

Explanation

Because? It is clear: It contains eugenol and other essential oils that emit a smell that is quite annoying For bugs, acting as a natural shield to protect all territories. And the best: without using Chemical tools.

The procedure is very simple. Moreover, just place certain sheets behind the doors, especially those that communicate with the outside or at strategic points such as windows and corners where they usually enter -O at least they can enter- Insects.

To take into account

As if this were not enough, It is believed that placing a bay leaf behind the entrance door can attract good luck, prosperity and home protection. But this is not all: it has the ability to repel bad energies and open the way to abundance, becoming an amulet for whom They seek to improve their economic and emotional well -being.

Far from both functionalities, it is known for its purifying properties. Apparently, burn bay leaves at home is a practice frequent To clean the negative energy environment.