In the summer of 1993, we put a face, thoughts and a naked body on Ramón Sampedro, a 50-year-old Galician who had been bedridden for 25 years due to an accident that left him a quadriplegic. He asked to appear like this on the air, uncovered, so that “politicians and judges” could starkly contemplate his painful state and understand the powerful reason that had led him to claim through legal means something unprecedented until then in Spain: active euthanasia applied. The term sounded strange and disturbing in the 1990s and the broadcast of ‘Euthanasia: dying to live’ on the public network program Line 900, the first to address the right to a dignified death, shook the country.

Last Thursday, the Congress of Deputies finally approved the first Euthanasia Law in Spain and made the country the fourth in Europe to legalize this practice. It did so 23 years after the death of the Galician activist, who has won the battle on a delayed basis after having become a national symbol.

Ramona Maneiro also stayed that summer night of 1993 glued to the television. He was unable to withdraw his gaze from that man who, surprisingly serene in his devastation, said that he became a seaman mechanic in order to travel; that now her world was reduced to smelling, hearing, and seeing through her bedroom window; that for five decades he had been accompanied by the same sensation, that of being attached to his own corpse; and that he wanted nothing more than to escape from that torture. “I am only a head that can reason a little about life and death”, he said to the camera with a polished voice and without a shadow of tension or dejection on his face.

“When I saw that under the images of that man who spoke so well and asked to die, Riveira, who is next door, I wanted to meet him, I wanted to know more about him and what he called euthanasia,” he recalled a year ago, when the process of the law began in Congress. Her friend Ramona did it from Boiro, the town bathed by the Arosa estuary in which the people of Compostela disconnect and Sampedro put an end to their anguish, as it became known later with his help, on the night of January 12, 1998.

Ramona Maneiro poses on the Galician beach closest to her house and the place where Ramón Sampredro died. / AFP

Ramona Maneiro was 35 years old, had three children, a grandson and a job in a canning company that slipped through her fingers, like the fish she cleaned to be canned. At night he played worries on Radio Rianxo, where he hosted a music program. “I asked one of my listeners with whom I had become friends to help me locate him. He did it and told me that Ramón was fine with it, but a year passed between one thing and another. When he then asked about me, I went. Shortly after I sat down next to him and started chatting, he blurted out, ‘Would you help me die?’ ”, He says with an unexpected smile. “I was asking everyone. At first I was a bit stuck, of course. Then I told him that with time, the same yes ».

It is not difficult to imagine the complicity that sprouted between them. He, an affable man, joker and immovable in his vital objective; she, a boisterous and audacious woman moved by that mixture of lucidity, seduction and tragedy.

“Before Ramón I had been very impressed with the story of Azucena Hernández.” The actress, who became popular in the 1980s at the time of the uncover film, was tied to a wheelchair as a result of a traffic accident for 33 years, until her death last year. He was one of the first public figures to ask for euthanasia in an interview. «I watched her movies, she was so pretty … We were the same age. When that happened to her, I was crying with her. He would have wanted to meet her. Some time after that Ramón appeared on television ».

Sculpture in tribute to Sampedro on the Coruña beach of As Furnas. / afp

After that first meeting, in which they chatted, laughed, shared some cigarettes and liked each other, Maneiro intensified the visits until they became a longed-for daily routine, in which they read Neruda together or in which Sampedro allowed himself to be stroked his big toe. of his right hand, where he treasured a spark of sensitivity. «He had a way of speaking that beat you. It gave peace and joy. And he was very affectionate … Many women visited him. The majority, mothers. He said they were very protective. They wanted to encourage him to live and he just wanted to die. I never thought of taking his idea out of his head».

By then, Laura Palmés, the author of the television report that collected the story of Ramón Sampedro and his claim, had settled in the protagonist’s family home. The Galician and his struggle fascinated him, although his ideas about euthanasia clashed. The journalist was ill with multiple sclerosis when she did that work and, despite the fact that she already needed crutches to move around, she rejected that exit in which Sampedro insisted. She wanted to live and “she made up her mind that Ramón would like it too. In the end, she and her family turned against me and the problems began, ”Ramona Maneiro dies off.

The open conflict with the couple caused Ramón Sampedro to decide to leave his home in the early fall of 1997 and leave behind so much misunderstanding. «He chose Boiro to be closer to me and to the sea. He settled on those floors ». Maneiro points to a block of flats with white gazebos in the second row of Barraña’s mansa beach, from where you can see the Galician mussel rafts.

“We would have liked him to come to my house, but he was in no condition and I didn’t have the money to fix it. I’ve never had a penny. Even now I live on an allowance. The days went by without Ramón managing to fix things with his family. “Although he knew that there was much to be done to open the way to euthanasia and that he was the fundamental piece to achieve it, he was tired and disgusted” with everything that was happening.

His strength consumed, he saw his end. “I want to go tonight, osiña,” he told his friend and confidante. «I accepted and I am happy to remember him. I am sorry for how short our relationship was and how painful his departure was … ». At dawn on January 11, 1998, after putting his children to bed, Maneiro returned to Sampedro. With the help of a group of collaborators, he arranged everything: the gloves for Ramona, the video camera, the scale made with the ‘petisuis’ of the grandson of his accomplice and in a bottle of spices, the poison, potassium cyanide.

CHRONOLOGY August 1963: It was a day with a strong sea hangover. Ramón Sampedro is left quadriplegic after fracturing his neck after throwing himself headfirst off a rock on the beach of As Furnas, in La Coruña. July 1993: Línea 900, from TVE broadcasts ‘Euthanasia: dying to live’, the first report that addresses this issue in Spain. He does so through the history of the Galician tetraplegic. May 1996: Ramona Maneiro meets Sampedro through a mutual friend. That same year he published ‘Letters from Hell’. January 12, 1998: Sampedro dies in Boiro after ingesting cyanide helped by Ramona. Days later, the Civil Guard detained Maneiro, who would never be tried for lack of evidence. September 2004: The premiere of ‘Sea Inside’, by Alejandro Amenábar, based on the story of Ramón Sampedro. It won 14 Goyas and the Oscar for the best foreign film. January 2005: Ramona Maneiro confesses in a TV program, once the possible crime has been prescribed, that she helped Ramón Sampedro to die.

“It was a botch”



I waited for him to fall asleep, but that never happened. It was a botch. The camera filmed 45 eternal minutes of agonizing death in hiding. Days later, the Civil Guard detained Ramona Maneiro, who was never tried for lack of evidence. «Ramón saw in me a strong woman who fights against injustice, and he used me. And I let myself », confesses without signs of regret.

Your phone rings. Pick up. He is Ángel Hernández, the man who was arrested a year ago for helping his wife, María José Carrasco, who had been suffering from multiple sclerosis for three decades, to commit suicide, and who in recent months has become a benchmark for the defense of a dignified death. «And tell me, how do you handle it with justice, are you going to jail or not? Anything, call me, I’ll go with you », laughs Maneiro. Hernández’s case is still pending judicial resolution.

«Good living and good dying are the most important things for people. I don’t think it’s something that difficult to understand, “they say to each other before saying goodbye with a kiss and the promise to see each other. «In the story of Ángel and his wife I have seen Ramón and me. It has comforted and encouraged me. This time it will be the good one; this time we are going to get euthanasia legalized ». And indeed they have succeeded, although for them it has taken too long.