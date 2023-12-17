Gladkov: there is a battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the border of the Belgorod village of Terebreno

A shooting battle is taking place in a Russian border village in the Belgorod region. According to the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, the village of Terebreno, Krasnoyaruzhsky district, is under fire.

The government representative stressed that all relevant departments are keeping the situation under control.

Details of the battle on the border with Ukraine have been revealed

Russian military personnel are believed to be entered in confrontation with members of the Ukrainian sabotage group (DRG). According to some reports, the battle began around 11 am.

There is damage to power lines in several villages. Emergency and operational services will begin to eliminate the consequences after agreement with the Russian Ministry of Defense Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

It is known that approximately 200 people live in the locality in question. At the moment, residents have not been evacuated; people are hiding in shelters.

Earlier, a car was blown up by a mine in the same area

Last week, a car with three people was blown up by a mine in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district.

Among the victims was the head of the administration of the Vyazovsky rural settlement, Galina Pashchenko. She suffered a fracture of her foot, as well as a soft tissue injury to her head, and was urgently operated on. The driver of the car, Nuriddin Agaliev, is currently under medical supervision.

The other victim, deputy head of the district Igor Borodayenko, could not be saved. The man was seriously injured; doctors fought for his life for several days.

Ukrainian saboteurs repeatedly attacked the Belgorod region

The Ukrainian DRG also attempted an attack on Novaya Tavolzhanka in the Belgorod region in early June. Gladkov then reported that he was ready to meet with the saboteurs at the Shebekino checkpoint for the sake of the prisoners, if they were still alive.

I saw the appeal of scoundrels, scoundrels, murderers and fascists who supposedly want to meet with me, offering a conversation "in exchange" for prisoners. I hope they will all be destroyed. By definition it cannot be any other way Vyacheslav GladkovGovernor of the Belgorod region

As the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified, fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to cross the river in the area of ​​Novaya Tavolzhanka. “The enemy was hit by an artillery strike, he was scattered and retreated,” the military department reported.