A fan has made a video imagining a battle royale with cartoon characters set in Apex Legends maps.

Redditor Elpinko made this video after first creating a test version using just Family Guy characters. “I can say that I have spent the last three days perfecting and tweaking but honestly I got carried away,” he said.

The video was made by putting together different clips from the famous TV shows, using exclusively cartoon characters, to create a battle royale match. Elpinko took action scenes out of the shows and paired them against each other with Apex maps as the setting.

In the video, Apex fans can see SpongeBob shooting a condiment cannon that sounds exactly like the Spitfire LMG at Homer Simpson, Archer firing several P2020 shots at Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, and Dexter from Dexter’s Laboratory blowing up Olympus.

Famous character catchphrases are also included in the video. Home Simpsons “d’oh!”, South Park’s infamous “oh my God, they killed Kenny” quote, and Pickle Rick.

Spoilers! In the end the underdogs came out as champions: Futurama’s Dr. Zoidberg, Teddy from Bob’s Burgers, and Rick and Morty character Jerry Smith.

Ryan Rigney, director of communications at Apex Legends developer Respawn, commented on this video to say Elpinko deserves more subs: “This video made me realize that The Ultimate Showdown of Ultimate Destiny was my first real introduction to the concept of battle royale.”