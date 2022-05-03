In the midst of a complex context marked by the invasion of Ukraine, the whole of Europe watched the presidential elections in France expectantly. Emmanuel Macron was victorious and managed to get re-elected, but the victory tasted bitter with the historic 40% of the right-wing party led by Marine Le Pen. The leading role of the Gallic government on the continent forces a particular electoral process to be scrutinized, with the European Union as the central issue. Ignacio Molina, main researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute on the EU explains, during a colloquium at the think tank: «We have a France divided less and less on the right and left axis, and more focused on yes or no to the Union. Just like it happened in Britain.” The French electoral process has been marked by the country’s insertion model in the world and on the continent. In several Member States there is a certain “disappointment” with Europe.

Young and pro-European campaign



Macron chose the anthem of Europe, the EU flag, against the euroscepticism of Le Pen and Melenchon. The pro-European issue has come to the fore, but so has the clash between urban and rural areas with a generational nuance between the two. Precisely the latter has drawn the attention of experts. Carmela Ríos, a former correspondent in France for more than a decade and a columnist for El País, was surprised that most of Macron’s supporters were very young. She «she has understood that his political communication involves incorporating young people». The work behind the candidate identified the communication codes of young people: instagram, youtube, twitter, snapchat… What has made him the most voted candidate between 18-24 years according to polls.

The journalist explains that the center-right candidate changed his entire news team after a traumatic campaign in 2017. “The misinformation and cyberattacks in 2017 affected them so much that it has been noticed in their appearance with much more difficulty.” The digitization and management of RRSS has been the key. Macron approached millennial media such as Brut or Jeuxvideo.com, and has avoided traditional media such as Le Monde, to attract disenchanted generations in an electoral environment affected by the increase in abstention. This has reached 28% during the second round, historical data since 1969 and one point above the result of weeks ago. According to a study by Ipsos, the profile of abstainers is among young people with a low income.

Of all the political strategies of the leader, Ríos is struck by the famous photo session where the politician showed his hair on his chest. «It is a success of his team. Just like Obama with the portrait of him. It represents the soul of a human candidate, far from the elites and folksy ». The professional adds that this is also being done in Spain, and gives the example of Juanma Moreno Bonilla, who follows the same record on Instagram for the Andalusian elections.

Emanuelle Macron photographed bare-chested by her photographer following the campaign days. /



Soazig de La Moissonnière



Side effects of the ballot box



Cécile Thibaud, correspondent in Madrid for Les Echos La Tribune de Genève, Sud-ouest and Challenges, explains that the internal situation that these votes have gone through has been special, and announces their repercussions in the old continent. “There is a general French malaise. «The European constitutional referendum of 2005, the crisis of the yellow vests and the conception of the EU threaten the egotistical vision of the French people». Thibaud says that while Spain sees the Union as a success, pure democracy, social rights,… France has the feeling that it has something to lose.

The informant considers that the EU is a good thing for Macron, and vice versa. It is precisely this perspective that differentiates him from the other two. Her position is more valid and solid, in the face of a little elaborate mistrust. “The victory is good news at a turbulent time, and with such an important nation for the project. And that it is your hallmark is very good news. However, the debate around this point has been somewhat simplistic around Europe. Ignacio Medina comments that it was like the one in Great Britain with a pint of beer. «Foreign policy is never discussed in electoral campaigns. Simplistic messages abound and cause problems, because as in Brexit they use the anger or discontent of all political communication. French cheese, the letter ñ… All the same».

In any case, as Thibaud exclaims, “if someone believes that the French elections have resolved something, let them realize that they have not”. This presidential suffrage is followed by the legislative elections, which will take place in June this year, where the 577 deputies of the National Assembly are elected. The bloc of left-wing parties is putting forward a joint candidacy to stop both Macron and LePen, but experts say the latest result is encouraging. «It is a very big victory, by 15 points. France is a pro-European state, founder, and Macron must settle his party, since he cannot be re-elected ».