Captured Ukrainians took the first battle with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Khmelnytsky battalion

Former captured Ukrainian military personnel from the volunteer battalion named after Bohdan Khmelnytsky, formed as part of the Russian operational combat tactical formation “Cascade”, took the first battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Unit representative Kirill Spassky told the details of the confrontation.

It is noted that Spassky was previously a Ukrainian border guard; he voluntarily laid down his arms and surrendered to the Russian military. During his first combat mission, he was wounded – the shank of a mine cut the soft tissue on his right leg.

Details of the battle between the Khmelnitsky battalion and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been revealed

According to Spassky, the detachment accepted its first combat experience with dignity – they did not give up, “did not turn on the back” and went ahead ahead. Upon arrival at the position, enemy unmanned aerial vehicles flew out, and the fighter managed to shoot them down with an anti-drone cannon. Then the mortar attack began.

See also Sports during Khalifa's era... unprecedented achievements and a huge quantum leap in facilities to empower youth We went to clear enemy positions, I gave the command to retreat back to the lines in order to replenish ammunition and move forward again. As we were leaving, a mine landed, exploded two meters away, and wounded us in the leg. He helped himself and asked the guys: “Is everyone alive? Is everyone healthy?” The guys answered: “Yes.” And we moved back to the lines Kirill Spasskysoldier from the Khmelnytsky volunteer battalion

He emphasized that there were no barrier detachments, and added that other Cascade units advanced with them. “On the right and left, the flanks also covered us. The guys got a foothold, the rotation came up, they changed us, we moved further to the lines, returned to our positions,” Spassky said.

Related materials:

Former Ukrainian soldiers previously began fighting against the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The fact that the first group of former Ukrainian soldiers went to the front to conduct combat operations against the Ukrainian Armed Forces became known in November. The remaining fighters planned to join on the front line.

Fighter Viktor Kirichansky with the call sign Kirik then admitted that in the unit “everyone is ready to fight and chose the right side.” He noted that the soldiers are experiencing some anxiety before the first departure, but they are confident that everything will be fine.

Kirik also said that during his service in Ukraine he had virtually no combat training. Currently, machine gunners have appeared among the former prisoners, soldiers have undergone tactical medicine in combat conditions, and instructors have created stressful situations for the cadets. “In principle, everyone is doing well,” he concluded.

The creation of the Khmelnitsky battalion was announced at the beginning of the year

Bohdan Khmelnitsky's battalion entered service with the Cascade at the end of October. The beginning of its formation from among former military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who expressed a desire to fight on the side of Russia was announced in February.

See also The bravado is back with Sven Kramer On September 24 last year, former Ukrainian soldiers who were in a colony in Yelenovka wanted to obtain Russian citizenship and turned to the People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic. On November 24, it became known about the formation of a battalion, which, presumably, was supposed to include 50 volunteers who went over to the Russian side

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuri Shvytkin subsequently suggested that the military from the Khmelnitsky battalion would carry out tasks accordingly. He also expressed confidence that former fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be oppressed in the Russian troops.