Gladkov: A batch of electronic warfare equipment against drones has been delivered to the Belgorod Region

A new batch of electronic warfare (EW) equipment and special UAV detectors against drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has been delivered to the Belgorod Region. This reported Governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram.

“A new batch of special equipment has arrived in the Belgorod Region, which we are equipping our border municipalities with – these are electronic warfare systems that are used to suppress drones, and detectors to detect them,” the statement said.

This equipment will soon be installed on passenger buses, municipal vehicles and mobile shops that are used in border settlements. Gladkov expressed hope that the new equipment “will protect the lives and health of people” and promised to continue working on equipping local emergency services.

On September 13, the head of the Belgorod Region reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked three settlements in the Shebekinsky District at once. The villages of Terezovka and Murom, as well as the settlement of Maslova Pristan, came under fire. As a result of the attacks, the facade and glazing of houses and outbuildings were damaged, and communications were partially damaged.