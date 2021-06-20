Rubén asks: Hello Ramon. I have a lot with an abundant nabolza seed bank, which I am going to start sowing with wheat in the next few days. As the rains announced, I had planned to apply the flurochloridone shortly before starting to sow. Can I have phytotoxicity problems? Does flurochloridone lose efficiency when applied 1 day before sowing? I understand that application very close to wheat emergence is not recommended. Thank you.

Response from Ramón Gigón: Hello Ruben. I recommend you apply fluorochloridone as soon as you can, before planting. In the trials we have seen good results with applications carried out a week before sowing with doses of 1.5 L. Afterwards, if it is very rainy and you have a lot of seed banks, it is likely that you will have to apply some pop-up post. Greetings

