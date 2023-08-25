The mud house is the story of the rehabilitation, over low heat, of an old house that oozed water from its old adobe walls as soon as the door was opened, while it fell little by little waiting to be converted into one more of the new and nondescript five-story buildings that distort the scale of the narrow street in the district, forever erasing its original footprint.

We helped them draw it, even today we talk about details, together we learned to take care of it by studying the best technical solutions, testing alternatives, imagining a thousand houses, searching for and finding viable solutions.

Dictinium of Castillo-Elejabeytia Gómez





One of the spaces in the house is the outdoor terrace. A place that from the beginning we imagined dotted with the green of the vegetation, the terracotta of the small ceramic tiles in a carefully drawn surface that climbs over walls, benches or flowerpots, the shadow of the cane, and the luminosity and texture of the lime.

The mud house is also, and perhaps more than anything else, a bastion.

It is the resistance to the destruction or to drop the built patrimony that knows how to speak so well of our identity. The challenge was to reread his story and update it without deleting it, to look for trades in danger of extinction, to find solutions beyond plasterboard and smooth paint, to return to the earth and mud, to also work in other times far from the immediacy.

Hats off folks… thanks for letting us draw her with you.