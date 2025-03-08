On February 24, the Caen Basket Calvados (CBC), basketball team of the French Second Division, officially announced the signing of Louis Marnette, a 23-year-old eaves who was Europe He added the note.

Indeed, the young man premiered away from home, and this Friday he faced the debut on his court, the Caen Sports Palace. Neither he nor anyone expected so sad and distressing prominence.

This is what the local medium ‘Sport A Caen’ tells: «The match corresponding to the 26th day of the Pro B (Second Division) between Caen Basket Calvados and Saint-Chamond, this Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Palace of Sports fall, the MER falls, it did not reach its conclusion. When the third quarter was about to finish (62-60), dead time was requested and both teams went to their respective benches. When it was time to resume the game, Louis Marnette suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the middle of his teammates.

The announcer of the pavilion requested the immediate intervention of emergency services. The stands fell silent and the players of both teams formed a respectful circle in the center of the court. Minutes later, the Saint-Chamond retired to the locker room. According to the main referee, the coaches were not in favor of resuming the game.









CBC players, devastated, remained a long time on the court, separated from their partner by a large red canvas that surrounded doctors already Louis Marnette. The announcer instructed for a quiet evacuation and the spectators, some of them very affected, were evicting the sports center.

Marnette, after the relevant resuscitation and stabilization maneuvers, was immediately evacuated and transferred to the Caen University Hospital (Chu). «We give you reassuring news. Louis, at this time, is fine. The medical staff of the Club, the Red Cross, the Firefighters and the Emergency Department of the CHU took care of him great. Our thoughts are with him and his family, ”the club published in his social network account X (formerly Twitter) -. We appreciate the great respect and support demonstrated by the spectators at the moment ».

Nous Vous Donnons des Nouvelles rasurant. Louis, à Cet Instant, it’s going well. Il a ethé formidablement pris in charge par le corps Médical du Club, the croix Rouge, les pompiers et les sectuurs du chu. Nous Pensons Fort à lui et sa Famille. pic.twitter.com/mlrrtdedlw – Calvados Basket (@CaenBC14) fall) March 7, 2025

Obviously, the game was suspended. “Those seconds were inevitably too long, but Louis is awake, perfectly aware and answers the questions asked,” said the president of the fall 45 minutes after the incident. The assistance and evacuation were very fast andsta being treated in the Chu ».