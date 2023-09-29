Poland is creating a permanent base to house a US armored brigade for 4.8 thousand troops in the city of Świętoszów. The director of the NATO Investment Program Department, Dariusz Mendrala, announced this on September 29.

“It is planned to create conditions for the permanent deployment of an armored brigade. These investments will be implemented in the coming years and are considered a priority. This will be a camp based on permanent infrastructure for 4.8 thousand soldiers,” the agency quotes him as saying PAP.

It is noted that currently, as a larger investment, three temporary bases are being created in the Świętoszów area, which will be able to accommodate up to 3.6 thousand American troops and military equipment. According to Mendrala, they will be used on a rotational basis as an intermediate base for the rapid reception, stay, equipment and further movement of ground forces.

“This is an investment resulting from the Polish-American agreement signed by the Polish government in 2022. This is an agreement to strengthen military cooperation between Poland and the United States,” Mendrala said.

Earlier, on September 25, the United States signed an agreement with Poland to provide a $2 billion loan to Warsaw to modernize its defense and contribute to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank.

On September 11, the US State Department approved the sale of an integrated air and missile defense command and control system to Poland for $4 billion.

The United States on August 21 also approved a possible deal to sell AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment to Poland for $12 billion.

Prior to this, on July 28, The Globe and Mail newspaper wrote that NATO plans to build a new military base to repair military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) near the Polish city of Rzeszow, located 100 km from the Ukrainian border.