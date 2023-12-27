Given the evidence that a victory on the ground seems distant at the very least, Russia maintains its tactics to demoralize the Ukrainian population with constant attacks against civilian infrastructure. A barrage of drones has caused panic in several regions of Ukraine in recent hours. This Wednesday it became known that the night before, the crosshairs of the Kremlin forces were placed on the Kherson railway station, packed with passengers on the occasion of the Christmas holidays and the evacuation order in force in part of the urban area. Half a dozen people lost their lives and many others were injured to varying degrees, according to sources from the kyiv Government yesterday.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko explained that about 140 civilians were crowding a platform waiting for the next arrival of a unit. A first bombing hit several of the travelers, but the second was more deadly, which ended the life of a police lieutenant who was participating in the evacuation efforts, and at least five other people. The shrapnel also hit more agents. The injured, once stabilized, were evacuated by buses to health centers in the neighboring Mykolaiv region.

Apparently the Russian operation had been taking place in the Kherson area for a few hours before. The governor of Kherson, Oleksandr Prokudin, had previously reported the death of a resident of the village of Mykilske, about twenty kilometers northeast of the regional capital.

Kherson comes under constant Russian attacks once Ukrainian troops liberated swaths of territory on the western bank of the Dnieper River in November 2022. Since then, more than 400 civilians have been killed and around 1,700 wounded under artillery fire, tanks, drones and aerial bombs.

electrical outages



The bombings with unmanned suicide ships left 70% of the city without electricity, Prokudin said. “They have severely damaged the infrastructure,” but “energy engineers have already restored service despite the emergency situation,” he said.

In Odessa, another of the fronts, the governor of the region, Oleg Kiper, also reported this Wednesday the death of two people as a result of new attacks on the outskirts of the capital of the same name. One of the victims lost his life at the scene and the second died at the hospital to which she was transferred. In addition, two injuries were recorded and they are receiving medical treatment. A 6-year-old boy was also hit by a projectile in another part of the city after his house was hit, Kiper added on his Telegram account.

The attack took place around midnight on Tuesday, shortly after the Ukrainian Air Force reported that it had detected the presence of drones traveling from the Black Sea towards the city of Odessa. The source noted that the defense forces managed to shoot down at least eight of them.

Russia is intensifying its actions with this type of unmanned aircraft due to the low operational risk it entails, since they are mostly Iranian-made kamikaze drones of the 'Shahed' type, which are destroyed upon impact with the target.

On the Maryinka front, however, they fight with infantry. The alleged takeover of this Donetsk city by invading troops was announced this week. Western experts, however, maintain that Ukraine surrounds the hull and that the operation for the Kremlin represents a limited tactical gain and does not portend any operationally significant advance, since no movements supported by mechanized units are foreseen.