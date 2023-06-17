The mayoress of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, gave her escort the slip and stood alone in the gym at four in the morning; other times she would go out to eat some tacos or walk her dog down the street. That life in apparent freedom is over. On May 17, one of her bodyguards was attacked when he was driving the vehicle, he was alone and he was lucky. Threats by phone and on posters have intensified in recent weeks and an individual tried to enter his apartment recently saying that he had the permission of the councilor. Too much. The National Guard suggested that the address had to be changed and this weekend the final touches were being made to a military house in the 28th Infantry Battalion. Caballero moves into a barracks with her nine-year-old son while the storm that, in Tijuana, from time to time thunders louder than usual, subsides. Far from understanding, the mayoress has received a barrage of criticism: “They have called me a coward, that I am transferring to a luxury suite”, she throws her hand into the air as if to say “and more and more things”. EL PAÍS has spoken with Caballero in the City Hall of one of the most violent cities in the world and has visited the house of controversy, still empty, where this Thursday the workers pulled the electricity cables, replaced pieces of grass on the street and a dilapidated kitchen awaiting urgent remodeling. It will only be a temporary residence: “Prolonging that situation would lead me to leave office, but, for now, I’m not leaving.”

There is not a single day of the year in which Tijuana does not register a homicide. What a one, two and three and four. Last year it closed the box with 2,753 violent deaths. It is the war of a border where the main businesses are arms, drugs and prostitution, the most lucrative in the world. The university students are used to hearing shots from the school, when the cartels decide to impose their law, breaking down the order. There was a time when this Pacific city, twinned with San Diego on the other side of the wall, was a land of promise. Fed up with receiving beatings from her father, her brothers, and later her husband, the mayoress’s mother, a native of Oaxaca, moved to Tijuana when the girl was two years old and had two brothers; Over time there would be six little bodies sleeping in beds stuck one after the other in a house that lived in extreme poverty. “But I didn’t know. My mother taught us that poverty is mental.” A militant of the “yes we can”, the woman raised the litter by cleaning houses and her third birth became a beautiful girl who finished Law, was a deputy and now struggles as mayor with incessant violence. And with the inherited debts, she said this Thursday in plenary session that brought together the councilors. At the end of the session, a cloud of journalists surrounds the first woman mayor the city has ever had, who today wears a navy blue dress with white polka dots and a flared skirt. She has beautiful indigenous features, but that, she says, has brought her nothing but racism and classism from a part of the population.

It is not a matter of the drug trafficker what you wear or the color of your skin. What interests them is having the bisnes in peace, that is to say, that no one comes to put their noses in their business. Caballero maintains that it has been his fight against violence that has organized crime with the willies and the ax unearthed. He repeats to the press that in his term, which began in 2021, 60 murderers have been arrested and 1,700 firearms seized. “They seem few, but they are enough to equip a regiment,” he says. Indeed, there are not many, considering that two million people live in Tijuana and a floating population raises that figure to three million. No one can count them, but it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that there are a hundred times more weapons than that in the city. Or many more still, who knows. In any case, as Caballero recalls, it is not up to the local police or the mayor’s office to fight organized crime. He charges harshly against the prosecutor’s office, which releases the detainees, he criticizes. This week two men were arrested after the discovery of a van with seven bodies. They are already on the street, much to the chagrin of the mayoress.

How can someone consider being mayor of this city, being able to be a lawyer, a greengrocer or… a plastic surgeon, who are not doing badly on this side of the border either. “In my youthful ideas, I studied Law because I wanted to defend my family, then criminalistics, the police caught my attention, but politics is the defense of all. And also because he wanted to live from that, whoever says that he is only in politics to help others without helping himself, is lying, ”says Caballero in his municipal office, where the aroma of incense smoke hits the nose of the get in.

Married to an Iranian living in the United States, the border is now this woman’s only escape route on some weekends. “He tries to convince me to move there, but I tell him to think about his country, about the women he could save from the martyrdom they are subjected to, and then he agrees with me. I’m scared, of course, I’m not plastic, but I’m also hopeful. I owe nothing to anyone and if I had ties to the cartel, as some accusations say, I would be well protected. The weapons seized these years are from all the cartels, not from just one, however, look at who is released in the prosecutor’s office, the equation is simple, ”she challenges. Everyone knows that she does not have the best relations with the governor of her state, Baja California, Pilar Ávila Olmeda, but her darts are directed above all at the Prosecutor’s Office. Who he does trust is “the president [Andrés Manuel López Obrador] and in the Army”, and on his list of friends there is also Ken Salazar, United States ambassador to Mexico, with whom he often chats. “I am not saying that previous mayors or rulers were in collusion with crime, but many have simply closed their eyes,” he maintains. “When I say these things, they answer me that I am not a politician, because it is not good for anyone to tell the truth. I become the one with the plague, the one who, in her house, says that her stepfather rapes her, ”she compares.

A private elevator takes her up and down from the parking lot to her office where, before entering, a sign prohibits doing so with firearms. She is always surrounded by bodyguards, which these days have multiplied. The armor of her official van is of such caliber that it takes muscles to close the door. Two other vans of the same size shield her path. And after that, the entourage is closed by two National Guard vehicles with open-air trays loaded with uniformed men with machine guns pointed at the four cardinal points. Quite a spectacle to go for a walk. Dozens of agents take turns to protect her. “I can’t open the window of my truck,” she will say in the conversation.

“They say I’m a coward, but there was a Secretary of Security in this City Council who went to live in a barracks and they called him brave,” he reproaches. There have also been councilors from Tijuana who moved their homes to the United States, a few kilometers from the City Hall. In any case, the mayoress’s apartment had too many windows and she was warned about the difficulties of guaranteeing security with those transparent walls. Deluxe suite? “I have had to buy other furniture, because some of what they had does not fit in the new house. I went from a poor house to other more luxurious ones when I was a deputy, I skipped the middle section. This barracks house is now just that, the apartment I dreamed of when I was young, a normal house. I am used to living in modesty, but nobody wants to live in a barracks”. In case anyone had doubts about her private life, now they will check her cell phone and that military surveillance will guarantee, she says, that she does not have tampering with the cartels.

The 28th Infantry Battalion barracks is like a small town with uniformed streets, like any military colony, pleasant if you will, but lacking in personality. The roofs are the same, the floors are the same, the sidewalks [aceras] They are equal. It is not a luxury urbanization where behind each wall the competition of the decorators prevails. Here there is no other wall than the one on the border, the door of the mayoress faces the street. Not a garden, not a pool, not a flowery vine fence with bees. A honeycomb of workers worked these days to clean up an empty place. In the living room there is still a migrant sink, tool boxes, stepladders. Three small bedrooms, two run-of-the-mill bathrooms that desperately need a change of crockery, and a small, dilapidated kitchen that needs to be torn down and a new one built, without hesitation. That space is relieved in a patio with a concrete floor covered with old uralite. The most charming, endearing, are the sloping wooden ceilings, it’s a pity that they are painted brown acrylic. The floor is colored tiles Beige in all the rooms and the baseboards need masonry and painting, like everything else. Maybe with some modern furniture… The house is surrounded by trees and in the distance the forest opens up where the soldiers do target practice that sometimes ends in fires. Below you can see Tijuana, but not from the window, you have to get to the street to have those views. But you can go outside to play, ride your bike and walk the dog. Less gives a stone, but a luxury suite, nothing at all, it doesn’t even reach a suite, whatever that is.

“It’s a place to sleep, practically, but my son will be able to go outside to play,” says Caballero. And he repeats to whoever wants to hear it. “I’m not going to leave, I’m not going to leave office.”

