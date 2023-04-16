Sunday, April 16, 2023, 09:52



| Updated 11:40 a.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Murcia Spring Festival ended with a scare at dawn on Saturday. After five in the morning, firefighters from the Murcia City Council mobilized to put out a fire that originated in the kitchen of a shack installed in the Plaza de la Cruz Roja.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, there was no personal injury, however the fire spread through the reed of the barracks and threatened to spread to the nearby trees, something that finally did not happen thanks to the rapid intervention of the firefighters .