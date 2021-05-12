Bailiffs increasingly began to impose compulsory cleanliness in the apartments of Russians. Recently, such decisions were made by courts in several regions of the country at once, the press service of the Federal Bailiff Service told Izvestia. Meanwhile, despite the legality of such court orders, Russians are unlikely to voluntarily pay for forced cleaning, experts say. And it is possible to get into the “stinking” apartments only in isolated cases. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

“Cockroaches are swarming there”

In exceptional cases, the court can also decide on the eviction of sloppy residents of public housing. However, there is also a more humane option – to ensure that the cleaners, who are usually hired by the local authorities, visit the neighbors’ cluttered apartment. Control over such cleaning lies with the bailiffs, and in some cases, citizens who have arranged a barn at home are also billed for forced cleaning services.

For example, the management company filed a lawsuit against a 63-year-old local resident to the Leninsky District Court of Omsk. Neighbors have repeatedly complained about an elderly lady living in an apartment on the ground floor. The reason was the unpleasant smell that penetrated the entrance from the “bad” apartment, the owner of which kept an army of cats, and also stored all kinds of household waste in the rooms. The owner of the apartment was given an order on the need to put things in order, nevertheless, the sanitary condition of the living quarters did not change. As a result, the court satisfied the claim, obliging the Omsk region to free the apartment from garbage and household waste and bring it into proper sanitary condition.

The front door to the apartment of a resident of the Sakhalin region Photo: sakhalin.info

However, the woman also ignored the court decision, so that the cleaning was eventually done by the cleaning company hired at the expense of the plaintiff. The amount of accumulated garbage and household waste was so great that it took three trucks to remove them. Now the stubborn cat lover will have to reimburse the costs of cleaning up her home.

Another similar case occurred in the Chelyabinsk region in Miass. The neighbors were tired of the unbearable smell coming from the trashy apartment owned by the two sisters. The women brought stray dogs to their homes, but soon forgot about them, leaving the city for several weeks. Animals in the heat were left without water and food, some of them died. The door had to be opened, some of the dogs were saved by volunteers. The court ordered the defendants to clean and disinfect their homes, as well as get rid of excess animals. However, the women stated that they were not able to enforce the judgment on their own, since the volume of garbage and sewage in the three-room apartment was too large.

Cluttered apartment of a resident of Stavropol Photo: Instagram / chp_stv

The management company and the city administration managed to solve the problem: garbage collection was organized, and then the utilities disinfected the entire apartment.

Finally, another story from Siberia. For a long time, a resident of Irkutsk brought things from garbage cans to her two-room apartment, which is why hordes of insects and rodents appeared in the house. Based on complaints from residents, the city authorities filed a lawsuit. As a result, the Sverdlovsk District Court of the city ordered the woman to carry out sanitization, disinsection and deratization of her living quarters, as well as to eliminate sources of unpleasant odor. Three trucks of garbage were taken to the household waste landfill.

No money, but you need to clean

Nevertheless, the Association of Regional Operators of Major Repairs of Apartment Buildings (AROCR) explained to Izvestia that it is not so easy to achieve forced cleaning.

– The issue of admission is actually problematic and in an amicable way requires a legislative solution, – say in AROCR. – The Constitution provides for the right to inviolability of the home, therefore, a simplified procedure for access to living quarters can be achieved only with the voluntary consent of residents. By a court decision, with the involvement of the bailiff service, such issues are resolved only in isolated cases.

There are many problems with receiving payment from the owners of the cluttered dwellings for the forced cleaning.

The apartment of a resident of Barnaul, turned into a garbage dump Photo: barnaul22.ru

“Of course, no one will pay on a voluntary basis,” says Andrei Kostyanov, deputy executive director of NP ZhKKH Control. – But according to the law, you can write off part of the money from any income of Russians, from pensions and benefits as well. This is what the Bailiffs Service is responsible for. But the question is that such citizens do not always have an income in principle.

Lawyer Andrei Knyazev, chairman of MKA Knyazev and Partners, also doubts the feasibility of fulfilling the mandatory cleaning orders. First of all, for the reason that a person who has brought his home to the state of a barn is unlikely to have the funds to clean, the lawyer believes.

– A possible solution to the problem may be the collection of the amount required for cleaning activities through a fine, since bringing a dwelling to an unusable state is considered an offense (Article 6.4 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation), for which an administrative penalty is provided in the form of a fine from 500 to 1 thousand rubles , – Andrey Knyazev notes.

A pile of rubbish in an apartment in Kupchino, where a man’s body was found Photo: vk.com/spb_today

However, in his opinion, a fine in this amount will not change the real state of affairs, so it would be advisable to add an additional sanction to the legislation in the form of an obligation to pay for cleaning services, if it is clear from objective evidence that the owner is unlikely to cope with cleaning the home on his own.

How to deal with other people’s cockroaches

The legislation provides for many measures to protect neighbors from tenants who breed outrageous unsanitary conditions. This is an administrative warning or a fine (violation of sanitary and epidemiological requirements for the operation of residential premises, Article 6.4 of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation), eviction from the premises occupied on the basis of a social tenancy agreement (Article 91 of the RF LC), of course, in court; deprivation of ownership of a dwelling (Article 293 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, also by a court decision). In the latter case, the dwelling is sold at a public auction with the payment of the proceeds to the owner, minus the costs of enforcing the decision.

“It’s another matter that these processes are often protracted,” notes Alexander Kozlov, the coordinator of the “School of the Literate Consumer” project, chairman of the SEC Housing and Communal Services “People have been trying to clean up their neighbors for years, suffer from smells and insects. Of course, cleaning at the expense of the one who breeds unsanitary conditions is the right option. And the person is not left homeless, and the cleaning is done – the neighbors can breathe. But the problem is that it can continue to clog. Sometimes those who collect all the rubbish in apartments suffer from illness. There is, of course, a difficult situation here. And you need to go to the medical and mental health services.

Photo: FSSP department in the Chelyabinsk region Garbage collection from the apartment of a resident of Chelyabinsk

In general, the proceedings between the neighbors of apartment buildings – common occurrence , confirms the chairman of the Bar Association “Sulim and Partners” attorney Olga Sulim. Complaints checks last for years and rarely lead to the desired result. The law protects the violator and his right to own housing, the lawyer notes. It is difficult to prove that the interests of neighbors are violated and their life is worsened by an asocial tenant if he commits any actions behind the closed door of his own apartment.

– In the case of municipal property, the situation is radically different for the violator. Here the owner is the state, and, relying on Art. 293 of the Housing Code of the Russian Federation, it can forcibly evict a tenant who uses the premises for other purposes or systematically violates the rights and interests of other tenants, says Sulim. – To carry out such a process, it is necessary to obtain confirmation of the violated sanitary standards. Upon request, the inspectors are obliged to inspect the apartment and draw up an act, which will become a weighty argument in court. It is also an important condition to confirm the systematic nature of violations, and therefore, there should be several acts.