A “bargain” for 500 euros per month becomes a “scam” real estate: “I am fighting for a roof”

JCB – who we will call Jacinto– and Micb – who we will call Monica – believed they rented a house when they were really getting into a maze. “The bargain” that this couple had found turned out to be “a scam.” An individual rented in January a low of three bedrooms for 500 euros per month. Less than what is currently a room inside a floor to share in Palma, the city in which she was born and where he lives as a child. You don’t have to get the calculator to understand why Monica and Jacinto cared little to move to a town, Sineu. Such a low rent allowed them to get independent, reach the end of the month, raise their daughter in their own space.

But the plan has not come out, they say, as expected. The building in which its new home has been in Limbo for more than ten years. Although it is almost finished, it has no habitability card. The end of the work was never granted. The homemade who, according to this couple, delivered the keys, is not the owner of the house. The lease that was signed is wet paper, therefore.

Jacinto and Mónica keep that contract with another document that takes away their dream: the demand for eviction that will face them in court with the true owners, a construction company. The trial was scheduled for April 9, but the Inca number 1 Court of Instruction has postponed it. They do not know when it will be held.









The story begins during the last weeks of 2024. In Camp Redó, a working -class Palmesano neighborhood. Jacinto says that he entered a bar of the Carrer Cotlliure for which he dropped out of so much as, that “a man who knew” spoke to him “of another lord who rented some floors in Sineu for 500 euros, quite affordable for what you see out there”, which put them in touch and remained to know each other “in that same bar a few days later”, and that the rent was so cheap. They threw for him. “With all the move of the move was a very rare Christmas,” says Jacinto, “but it was worth it; In Palma, no matter how much we were looking for, we wouldn’t find anything like that. ” They gathered 1,500 euros (“two months of bail plus the current month”), put them in the home of the landlord and were seen in early February to pay the following rent.

“The man disappeared and we have not been able to locate it. The mobile that gave us is off. The first days he sent a guy who collected the work material inside the houses, put plugs and started. The same thing he has done with us with the other three families living in the building. We all enter to live at the same time. We are twelve people, and there are a few children. We have a minor in our charge, ”says Mónica. Who did appear, when they had been in the house for a few days, were the forces of the order: Local Police and Civil Guard. To tell them that they were sleeping in a place on which they had no right. For Tomeu Mulet Florit, the mayor of the town, they are Okupas. “We are talking about people who are on a property that is not theirs. The law would have to be totally changed and, in ten minutes, they would have to be out, ”Mulet told the IB3 cameras. eldiario.es has tried to expand the mayor’s point of view on this story in recent days, but has not attended our requests.

– Pending eviction

The mayor heels them from “Okupas” and cannot register

Sineu does not exceed the five thousand inhabitants, but on the map of Mallorca it is important. It is almost in the center of the part of Forana, halfway between Inca and Manacor, at half an hour from car by car and less than an hour by train. It has a health center, institute and its market, every Thursday, it is an event that resists when the centuries. All those reasons weighed so that Monica and Jacinto choose to move there. As happens to other villages of the Mallorquín, Sineu moves between two worlds: the rural (livestock and agricultural farms) and the tourist (farms converted into country hotelitos or second residences). A homogeneous, linguistic and culturally, but, at the same time, a micromundo where many political sensibilities are represented. It is not a bipartisan environment. As also happens in other municipalities of Pla Mallorquín, absolute majorities are a rarity in Sineu. Until Tomeu Mulet got it two years ago.

There are those who say that, because of their way of governing, residents of the town who vote for Més X Mallorca or PSIB in general or regional ones, on the other hand, the Popular Party ballot in local elections. In those of 2023, with the same participation (of 73%), the PP took 62% of the vote in the municipal and fell to 44% in the Balearic Islands. The numbers say it: Mayor Mulet, who received the rod of command, in 2019, thanks to a pact with citizens, inspires confidence. Jacinto and Mónica, however, could not believe him when he was heard in IB3 that Sineu’s awareness “never denies the attention of social services, especially if there are minors.” The couple has been fighting “for a certificate of vulnerability for two months”: “They are putting us and send us to social matters of Palma because we are registered there. But they refuse to register in Sineu and have to register. By law. We are here, they have to occupy them. ”









Jacinto takes out of the drawer where he kept the contract, the judicial summons and two more roles. One is dated February 18.

– Is it the attempt to register?

–Equilicuá.

An application denied: therefore, the daughter of Monica and Jacinto has not been able to enroll in the school that are five minutes from home. Every morning, they take her to Palma by train. If they do not appear in the register, they will not be able to achieve, “a certificate of vulnerability.” Indispensable to stop eviction. They are preparing their defense, they explain, “with a lawyer, ex officio” and the advice of the PAH. As they say, while they were in the town hall, “someone burst their pipes.” “They wanted to leave us without supplies: that was an evil.” The second role that Jacinto shows is a formalized complaint in the barracks that the Civil Guard has in Sineu. They presented her against the man who allegedly scammed them. They give their data (name, surname, ID), but, instead, Jacinto says he does not know the name of the bar in which they met and where they closed the agreement.

The rental contract is very simple. A page, with hardly any statements or clauses. A predefined format with stuffed gaps with pen ink.

– Didn’t you suspect that it could be a scam? Why did you sign a contract like this?

– For despair. He was an older man, put his card, we gave him a vote of trust. The reality is that he has eaten one thousand five hundred euros of each, made the play. Unfortunately, there are many people who do that.

Monica responds. And Jacinto says:

–I put myself in the owner’s part: I wouldn’t want to have anyone in my face either. We do not want to live here for free, I would like to talk to them and the City Council (it has not been possible for the moment) and see if we could get a social rent. There are many empty homes; In this town, without going any further. Taking into account how life is now, instead of giving facilities and that people do not have to get out of Okupa, they are putting everything worse. In general, everything is going up, but the theme of the floors has risen a barbarity. You can’t live. The situation is very sad. In Mallorca, before, you were renting a floor, you just had the contract and the week you were already in another. Now you see them and you want to find an apartment in conditions. They ask you for 5,000 euros to enter … There are three payrolls! I have come to see a room for 700 euros. And they don’t rent you if you have children. What are you doing if you have children? Do you swallow them? Now she is pregnant, another baby comes on the way.

– How much are you, Monica?

– Two months. [Silencio] A time will come when Mallorcans will have to go from the island. The only ones who will be able to live here are those who have a job with a very high salary, with a level to be able to live in a house. Today, or share the rent with the family, as it happened to me, or share it with friends, or income a room.

“We will not go for 6,000 euros”

Jacinto and Mónica are in the thirties. He was born in Seville, but arrived in Mallorca as a child and always lived in the center of Palma, “when the rentals were very cheap”: “Until a few years ago, I paid 650 euros for an apartment in the second line of El Arenal. That price today is unthinkable. ” She has two very common surnames on the island and grew up “at the door of San Antonio.” Although the walls fell a century ago, Sant Antoni will always be the main entrance, for the east, to the historic center of Palma, but the neighborhood has changed a lot. Before, marginal fame was gained. Drugs and prostitution. Today is the hall that leads to the tourist crux. The house in which Monica, expropriated by the Palma Decrease to create a place, now would now have a much higher real estate value. They were given as compensation “two or three million [de pesetas] and another floor, near, in a union. ”

With her family they lived before jumping to Sineu. “Nine people on one floor,” explains Mónica. There were ten. His mother, who suffered dementia, died a few months ago. She stopped working as a cleaner years ago to take care of her. His father, who still lives, “is very old” and could not take care of his wife. Monica’s money to spend the month is 658 euros of the minimum vital income. Jacinto expects them to call him soon from the hotel where he works as a chef. It is fixed-discontinuous. A bicycle drop was left with a large part of last season.

Monica speak again:

– It is sad to live like this, the truth, and depressing that you put so many glue to rent a floor, and that they have empty floors and do not do this that I tell you, that they put an affordable rent for what one does. I cannot pay you a rent of one thousand, one thousand two hundred, one thousand five hundred, and up to one thousand six hundred, which I have seen. How to pay Luz, how do water pay, how do I get at the end of the month, how do I pay gasoline if I have to get to a job, how do you pay the essential expenses, how to buy a medicine? I’m fighting for a roof: nothing more. I do not know if it will happen to us, but I already tell you because I know it has happened in other places: if they offer us an amount of money, five, six thousand euros, for leaving we are not going to leave. What do you do with that money? It does not give to live or two months.