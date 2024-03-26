Access a television with smart features and streaming capacity It is no longer an unattainable luxury thanks to the Promotions from Bodega Aurrerawhich offers the 40″ Hisense Smart TV at an irresistible price, a bargain that you should take advantage of if you are thinking of renovating any space in your home.

With a regular price of $4,654.80, the Hisense 40″ Smart TV is now available for only $3,879.00 in an offer that cannot be missed. In addition, Bodega Aurrera customers have the option of purchasing it in up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $510.36 without interest, making access even easier. This promotion is exclusive for online purchases, allowing users to take advantage of the offer from the comfort of their homes.

The Hisense 40″ Smart TV offers a high-quality viewing experience with its 40-inch 1080p IPS LED screen, guaranteeing sharp images and vibrant colors. Equipped with the Roku TV operating system, users can access a wide range of apps and streaming services directly from the TV. Integrated WiFi connectivity makes it easy to access online content, expanding the entertainment options available.

Technical specifications of the 40″ Hisense Smart TV

40″ LED screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution.

Viewing angles of 178° both horizontally and vertically.

Power consumption of 70 Watts.

Dimensions: 92 cm long, 57 cm high and 20 cm wide.

Assembled product weight: 8 kg.

Color: Black.

Country of origin: China.

With a discounted price of $3,879.00 and the option to pay in up to 12 interest-free monthly payments, this exclusive offer for online purchases provides access to a high-quality entertainment experience at an affordable price. Photo: Unsplash/Hisense.

Each unit includes the Hisense 40″ Smart TV, a base, a remote control, a user manual and a warranty policy. The product is delivered in new condition, ensuring its optimal quality and operation from the moment of purchase.

The offer of the 40″ Hisense Smart TV with integrated Roku TV at Bodega Aurrera represents a unique opportunity for those looking for a entertainment experience in a more complete and accessible home. With a reduced price and easy payment options, this promotion allows users to enjoy the benefits of smart technology without compromising their budget. Don't miss your chance to take advantage of this bargain and elevate your television experience to a new level.