Classic tuxedo for him and dress with covered knees for her. A somewhat stale dress code that the Academy has requested from the 2,500 guests who have paraded down the most viewed red carpet of the year. Luckily, many of those attending the Oscars have decided to ignore the ‘dress code’ to offer us the most interesting outfits. One of them, how could it be otherwise, has been that of Timothée Chalamet. Always daring, he has decided to go bare-chested in a Louis Vuitton suit without a shirt. A garment that Kristen Stewart has worn, but totally open, complementing very short pants in a daring Chanel style.

Many very pronounced necklines and not all of them successful, like that of the pristine white Elie Saab of the tennis player Venus Williams, which seemed that at any moment it was going to reveal more than necessary. In the same line as her sister, Serena, in a strawberry Gucci with black details that, perhaps because of the crude platform shoes and gloves, did not look like a dress made by the Italian house.

A shame about the incomprehensibly trendy nipple-type neckline chosen by the Oscar winner for best supporting actress Ariana DeBose, which ruined the rest of the pretty Valentino suit. Interestingly, the actress Tracee Ellis Ross has worn a -terrible- Carolina Herrera with a neckline and a very similar color.

Yes, it has complied with the established protocol Penelope Cruz, highly favored with a black Chanel, the same color that an exultant Javier Bardem has opted for. The Spanish actress was not only perfect with her dress, but also with her makeup and hairstyle. Jessica Chastain has not been so successful with a Gucci mermaid style that she lost a lot in the ornate lower part of her dress. A mermaid style that Zendaya has also opted for, wonderful in a Maison Valentino very adapted to her style with a shirt that left her abdomen in the air. She was very reminiscent of the styling that Sharon Stone chose at the 1998 Oscars, also similar to the sober set of skirt and blouse that Uma Thurman has worn this year.