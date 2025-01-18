20:18
match referee
The person in charge of directing the match will be González Fuertes, in communication with the VAR referee, Hernández Maeso
20:17
Substitutes
Getafe: Letácek, Berrocal, Bekhoucha, Santiago, Sola, Mayoral, Yildirim, Rodríguez, Peter, Keita and Cuéllar.
Barcelona: Szczesny, Astralaga, Christensen, García, Fort, Martín, Torre, Fermín, Olmo, De Jong, Torres and Pau Víctor
20:14
We already know Getafe’s starting 11
Headlines: Soria, Djene, Milla, Uche, Arambarri, Aleñá, Alderete, Rico, Iglesias, Duarte, Coba
20:12
We already know Barcelona’s starting 11
Headlines: Peña, Cubarsí, Balde, Araujo, Gavi, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Casadó, Lamine Yamal, Kounde
