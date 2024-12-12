The head of the Court of Instruction 11 of Barcelona has opened investigation proceedings into the complaint filed by television collaborator Aída Nízar against former Sumar deputy Íñigo Errejón for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in 2015 at an electoral event in Barcelona.

As reported to EFE sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), a court in Marbella (Málaga) referred the case to the Court of Instruction 11 of Barcelona a week ago, since Nízar filed the complaint in that Andalusian city but the alleged electoral aggression would have occurred in Barcelona.

The TSJC specifies that although proceedings have been opened, The procedure is still in office proceduresso no action has been taken yet.

After Nízar’s complaint was heard in this Barcelona court, Sumar’s former parliamentary spokesperson has already appeared in the case.

Last October, Nízar formalized his complaint against Errejón for this alleged sexual assault that occurred in May 2015, after the one presented by actress Elisa Mouliaá.

The case for Elisa Mouliaá is reactivated

In fact, the processing of this complaint is known on the same day that the judge has agreed to reactivate the case opened by Elisa Mouliaá after it was suspended due to the medical leave of the actress’s lawyer.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and Errejón’s defense appealed that decision and finally the judge has decided to reactivate the case by calling Errejón and Mouliaá to testify on January 16.