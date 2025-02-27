Barça visits this Thursday (20.45 hours) to Real Madrid in the Euroleague ahead in the classification. Those of Peñarroya take a victory to the whites after 26 days. Who would say it of a team that seems to generate only negative news, with a near future that neither the most optimistic is able to paint pink and that remains abandoned by its own club. The panorama is bleak although from the inside of the locker room they try to make heart guts. It is still its obligation but its merit has given the circumstances.

The last blow that the battered Barca team has received in a recurring area, that of the injuries. Juan Núñez suffers an inflammation in the external meniscus of the right knee and is low for the duel of the Movistar Arena. That prayed the medical part but minutes later Peñarroya turned on all alarm lights. “It has been dragging problems for months, he has played infiltrated and medical services have tried everything, but there has come a time when he can’t. I see complicated to play this season again, ”the Barca coach spoken in the previous one.

The absence of the Madrid joins those of Nicolás Laprovittola – long -lasting -, Jan Vesely – following a knee conservative treatment that will have even more than a month out – and Kevin Púnter – recovering from a problem in the shoulder – three capital players in the Peñarroya scheme. “Of the five years that I have been in Barcelona is the most complicated in this regard without any doubt,” confessed the Czech Satoransky.

Despite the panorama, almost apocalyptic, the club has decided not to sign anyone. The economic situation is still taken with pins and basketball occupies a very low level in the priorities of the dispatch of a lamp with too many open fronts. No effort will be made. “What I had to say I have already told who I owed many weeks ago. I dedicate myself to try to get the maximum of the players I have, I am the coach, better or worse, and now I look like the worst in the world, but I have a great commitment to the players and the people who brought me to the Palau, ”said the Egarense coach.

Barça returns today to the competition just two weeks after falling against Tenerife in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after a poor second part. Being realistic, right now its two priority objectives are to ensure its presence in the playoffs, both of the Endesa League (7th) and the Euroleague (9th). Missions that are complicated given the delicate situation of the team, which to start had to pull the quarry (Sarr, Villar and Keita) to complete the call to travel to Madrid. “It is an evidence that the situation is complicated, within the costume we are aware. We do not give up anything but we are also aware of reality. I do not put excuses, ”Peñarroya settled, who spoke blurred about his feelings. “I am screwed. When you come to Barça you expect things to go a little better but, from here, I have to work. These guys – the players – work hard and are involved. ”