Barça achieved on the track of the Pick Szege a draw of a lot of merit in the Champions (29-29). A stumbling block that will have no consequences in the classification, since the Blaugrana already had the pass to the quarterfinals as the first group after their previous victory at home against the Kielce.

The group stage will close next week at the Palau Blaugrana, on March 5 (18.45 h), against the Norwegian Kolstad.

Seven casualties

The injuries have punished sensitive positions such as creativity and scoring capacity (MEM, cikusa), speed (Ariño, Wanne), or the goal (Pérez de Vargas)

Barça was presented at the Szegge Arena Pick with seven casualties: goalkeeper Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (seriously injured, who will no longer play Blaugrana again), Petar Cikusa, which he still has for another month, Dik Mem, with a sprain of ankle that will have him with a few more days, Aitor Ariño, Hampus Wanne, Juan Palomino and Jaime Galico.

Given this bleak panorama, Carlos Ortega had to resort to the young people of the subsidiary, such as his son Manuel in the left end leaving the headline, the sides Adrián Sola and Oriol San Felipe, and goalkeeper Filip Saric, who has had to assume minutes in marches forced by the physical discomfort that Emil Nielsen drags.

Without Mem or Petar Cikusa, Central’s baton fell this time at Domen Makuc, a player in which he has trusted Little Ortega. The Slovenian scored the first Blaugrana goal (2-1), but his game did not curdle and the coach opted in the 20th minute by Pol Valera, recently reappeared after a long injury, since May 2024.

It was the ideal day for Makuc and Valera to take minutes of quality, to shoot the quarterfinals of the Champions.

Despite the sensitive casualties, Barça gave the face in Szeged. He was soon losing 2 goals, but between Richardson, Janc and N’Guessan pulling the car managed to force the draw at 7 (m. 11).

From that moment on, the Pick Szegg put one more march, squeezed in defense and took cruise speed: 13-8 after two Sosteric goals forced Ortega to put order.

The Blaugrana reaction allowed to cut the disadvantage to 3 goals before the break (17-14) with goals from Janc, Carlsbogard and Aleix Gómez.

Second time

The great initial reaction (0-3 to tie 17) was followed by an exchange of blows topped by Manuel Ortega and Petrus at the last minute

Picaning a lot of stone, Barça kept the guy and remakeed. Between Valera, Carlsbogard and Frade put the draw at 17, then at 18, already 20. With 20-19, Bánhydi was expelled with direct red by aggression. Barça took the moment to place one above, on 20-21, of Frade, his fifth goal. Barça got ahead first throughout the game.

The game entered a goals exchange phase, with advantages a goal for each side. Upon arriving at the last minute, the Szege Pick sent 29-27. In those last 60 seconds, Barça was able to match with the 29-28 of Manuel Ortega and in the final attack, in the absence of 2 seconds, Thiagus Petrus scored the tie at 29.