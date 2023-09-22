It took a priest, Don Enzo Volpe, a priest in the Ballarò district of Palermo, and a television presenter, Diego Bianchi, to declare, respectively Door to door it’s at Half past eightthat combining the name of the town of Caivano with a repressive decree means branding this place with an indelible stigma.

If there is one mistake that the opposition has made in this year of Meloni’s government, it was that of not understanding that it will not be a misunderstood pragmatism that will build an adequate alternative.

The season when all boats were raised by globalization, if it ever existed, has long passed. Today we are faced with social desperation and an identitarian right, not at all willing to give up its way of being.

Faced with people who do not hesitate to claim their origins and indeed boast of them, the progressive front must therefore quickly define its nature and, on the basis of what it wants to be, build its own destiny.

When I read about the security turn of some mayors of the Democratic Party, evidently still convinced that pursuing the Brothers of Italy and the League on their favorite terrain will bring consensus, I instead realize that they have not learned much from the defeats suffered in recent years. And the problem is not the Administrative or European elections, but the raison d’être of a political party which, now more than ever, should express ideas radically antithetical to those of the majority.

And so, the country that belonged to Cesare Beccaria, to article 27 of the Constitution, drawn up by people who had experienced first-hand the horror of fascist prisons, of Franco Basaglia and of the democratic movement for the emancipation of all the categories that for decades they had been excluded from any form of protection and rights, this country is becoming the outpost of inhumanity.

We start from school, where we now only talk about how to stem negative phenomena and never about how to enhance the many positive aspects that characterize it. We continue with the rest of society, in which the most popular verbs are “sanction”, “punish” and “repress”, well aware, at least as far as the supporters of this evil turn are concerned, that words contribute decisively to forming the common sense of public opinion.

And we end up with the migration phenomenon, where we have gone from Mare Nostrum to agreements with states that do not guarantee any standard of humanity. Not to mention the shipwrecks and the thousands of nameless and faceless victims who lie at the bottom of the Mediterranean, while some even go so far as to blame the torment that induces the emigrants to leave.

Thucydides wrote: “Evil does not only belong to those who do it: it also belongs to those who, being able to prevent it from being done, do not prevent it.” It is a lesson that is still relevant today.