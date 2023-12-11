An archive photo of Bárbara Rey. Gianni Ferrari (Getty Images)

Audre Lorde said, and rightly so, that “silence will not protect you.” However, on too many occasions it is shown that verbalizing, denouncing or pointing out sexist violence is not enough to save you either. The system fails and that results in murders. Of women and children. We know it well and we tolerate it too much. Because how many times has violence been told and not believed; Or how many times has the narration of your experience simply gone unnoticed? The trivialization of evil towards women has been an identifying feature of Spanish society [no solo, eh] during decades. What am I saying decades! During centuries. Or better yet, let's leave it at always, still. Not in vain was the longest-standing institution of the Franco dictatorship the Patronage for the Protection of Women—in force until 1985!—an organization that allowed the detention and confinement of girls and young women in religious centers to be “re-educated,” confusing crime with sin.

Like someone who hears the water of a stream running, Cañí Spain listened to – and laughed out loud – Martes and Trece's mockery of abused women and, in healthy and misogynistic consistency, remained impassive in the face of the public denunciations that women like Concha Velasco or Pepa Flores dared to do things in the media. “Those were other times,” they will say. Ana Orantes had not yet denounced on Canal Sur the life of continuous abuse to which she was subjected by whoever was her rapist/husband before he ended up becoming her murderer. Of course, the Law against gender violence did not even exist yet and a law that put consent at the center, like the Law of only yes is yes, was far from possible in the imagination. However, for a few weeks now I have felt like a mad specter screaming in an empty wasteland, something like Merle Oberon in Wuthering Heightsevery time on social networks I share some of the statements that Bárbara Rey openly expresses in the documentary A barbaric life (Óscar Bernàcer, 2023). Because I haven't noticed that society is too scandalized today either. Although it is true that if the world does not stop due to the sexist murders of the last month, I wonder what I am doing being outraged by the silence around this documentary? And I have come to the conclusion that what stirs my guts in this case is that, usually, our highly digitalized society and insatiable devotee of social networks does tend to be scandalized by audiovisual products on a daily basis. However, for this one, as far as I know, he hasn't even batted an eyelid. And it is there, in that differential fact, where this anger that consumes me sinks its roots.

I, I confess, had prepared myself to watch the documentary in an act of dissolute surrender to frivolity and morbidity. I was fleeing in search of that dose of voluntary alienation that is so good for my mental health. And what I found not only surprised me but kept me in a state of permanent indignation and fury. In fact, I eagerly devoured the series. Because what I was seeing was far from being a compendium of insipid gossip, it was a full-fledged #MeToo. And it deserved attention. Much more than what I was receiving. Because it is also a very good production. It must be said. With a montage that, on many occasions, borders on pure fantasy. And it is very well contextualized thanks to the interventions of journalists such as Luz Sánchez Mellado, Raquel Piñeiro, Pilar Álvarez or Mariola Cubells who dismantle the scaffolding on which all the misogynistic impunity that was rampant in Spain during the barbaric transition sat proudly. and a few decades beyond. By the way, María Guerra's magnificent definition of this monstrosity disguised as a cinematographic genre that is vulgarly known as “the uncovering” and that she considers “the braying after forty years of dictatorship” deserves special mention. Amen, dear.

In short, these four chapters are the fruit of a work of audiovisual narration fully aware of the value of the panoply of testimonies and revelations – some explicit and others veiled -, which cascade from minute zero. A barbaric life It begins with María García García, just turned eighteen, who was finally leaving Totana in a Talgo, accompanied by her father, to seek luck in the capital and become an artist. Every girl's dream of provinces in Spain plagued by Francoism. And already in that first chapter she brings to her memory a disturbing scene: her father and she enter a cinema on Gran Vía, without even knowing what the film being shown is about. And it turns out that it was “Sedotta i abbandonatta” by Pietro Germi (1964), in which a young woman suffers the consequences of her sister's fiancé getting her pregnant and abandoning her. The scene that stuck in her mind was that of the poor girl being stoned by the Sicilian town in which the satire takes place. Because, of course, she was the one to blame. Always us. Symbolic violence against women poisoned everything: from the plots of the films, to the advertisements, to the infinite protection of the Women's Section and, of course, criminalizing legislation, to ending up muddying the family advice and recommendations that warned to the woman of the dangers that her gender condition carried under her arm from the cradle.

But, let's get to the point. I am going to highlight some of the phrases or situations that have impacted me the most:

[En una fiesta en un chalet. Madrid. 1975] “They wanted sailor fabric and we refused. And they kicked us out. If you see us in the middle of the field, the two of us alone. My friend Mari Cruz told me: if we don't want them to throw us out, we have to stop being virgins.”

“First [a trabajo se refiere] It was a film that I abandoned due to harassment. Due to harassment by the producer and director. (…) He organized dinners, dances and everything and danced with me, grabbed me, squeezed me and did very unpleasant things to me. When those people who are dedicated to abusing, harassing certain people, girls, young people who are starting out in the cinema, well, I don't think they did it just with me. What happens is that he is a very important person. Well, important for whoever it is, supposedly for the people (…) yes it is and they would never believe me. Therefore I reserve the name>”

[Sobre el productor Enrique Martín Maqueda] “I had to stop him on more than one occasion. To the point where I wanted to leave the program. (…) He told me very ugly things. Even over the live public address system he told me very, very unpleasant things. Suddenly I looked at the monitor and I had the camera here [a la altura del pubis] One day he tells me, Bárbara goes up to the control. (…) She put her hand under my shirt and gave my chest such a big squeeze that tears came to my eyes because of the damage she did to me. “I got up, I slapped him and I left the control and I was punished for three or four weeks without doing the musical number.”

[Rodando Me siento extraña, película de trama lésbica] “Dew [Dúrcal]According to what was published, he had an accident. Getting out of the bathtub. [Rotura de la mandíbula. No le permitió seguir el rodaje en condiciones] She couldn't speak. We were doing many shots in which she was the foreshortened (…) She told me what had really happened to her and what had happened to her. And I never made it public in my life, nor did I tell it, nor will I ever do so.” [Rocío Durcal, por cierto, se quedó sin carrera cinematográfica. No volvió a rodar ni una sola película].

[Sobre Ángel Cristo] “I was separated and came whenever I felt like it. And she insulted me. She kicked my bedroom door (…) and she raped me. “Spitting in my face and calling me a whore.”

[Sobre Ángel Cristo] “He had a weapons permit. And then he shot me. He shot me in the legs and I was lucky that I doubled over (…) and the bullet hit the dresser. And I locked myself in the bathroom (…) and I spent the night in there.”

[Sobre Ángel Cristo] “He hit me in the face and neck that knocked me to the ground and left me on this whole side.” [se señala el brazo derecho] asleep and Manolo asks me [Carrero, fotógrafo] I should get up because he is going to kill me (…) He sees Ángel come with a kitchen knife that big (…) Ángel grabbed me by the neck and started hitting my head against the floor. (…) And he grabbed me and dragged me out by my hair and left me lying in the street.”

[En el despacho del director del colegio de sus hijos con Ángel Cristo] “He came at me like a madman, I escaped as best I could and opened the door to leave the office and, before leaving, he hit me on the back of the head which left me with a neck brace for a month and a half. (…) Nobody, nobody, nobody, nobody – in case you're watching me – from the school: directors, teachers, professors, nobody helped me.”

[Programa de televisión. Ángel Cristo es entrevistado]

—You grabbed her, grabbed her by the neck and threw her out onto the street.

—But I didn't hit him. (Series)

(Laughter from the audience and from Ángel Cristo)

I think that these examples are enough to get an idea of ​​the seriousness of the events experienced by this woman, significant if we take into account that, even today, after they became known, she continues to receive insults and questions about them in any forum in which you search. your name. Because as Raquel Piñeiro says in the series: between a powerful man and a woman, we will always choose the man because we have been educated to do so. So I save all the testimonies dedicated to the emeritus because they only confirm the shabby and misogynistic way in which Franco's successor has insatiably “confused” his desires with his rights; and how his acolytes, over time (see, Adolfo Suárez, Sabino Fernández Campo, Felipe González, etc.), have contributed to protecting his impunity until two days ago. Or less. And I save them because María García in this story of gentlemen in a suit controlling the resources of the State as if it were a whiskey shop, he is nobody. And, if anything, he is a victim. Just take a look at the weightless inequality of status between the two. That's the key.

And forgive the vent but I needed to bring out my indignation at the absence of social scandal and, of course, my congratulations to the architects of A barbaric life because they have been able to tell through this example how even today, in 2023, he is able to endure impassively the story of the femme fatale about some women who, like Bárbara—when the nuns of the Board of Trustees still locked up girls for smoking or demonstrating—had the luck and the means to be able to live their lives and sexuality freely, and very nearly no guilt Because this – and I make the words of Nerea Barjola my own in Sexist microphysics of power— is “a narrative [más] that the sexist regime continues to use as a system of control over the bodies and lives of women.”